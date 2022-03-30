Shane Warne's State Memorial Service LIVE: Family, Australian legends and more pay rich tributes
More than 50,000 people gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Shane Warne's state memorial, where family, legends and more recalled the 'larger than life' Warnie in heartfelt tributes.
Australian spin legend Shane Warne's sudden death from a heart attack at the age of 52 in Thailand on March 4 plunged the cricket world into darkness and disbelief that their 'Warnie' was no more. Family, Australian cricketing legends, pundits, celebrities and everyday fans gathered at Warne's beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground to pay their tributes to the 'larger than life' spinner.
Here's a look at who said what at Warne's state memorial:
Warne's father, Keith, has delivered the first emotional tribute of the service, describing Shane's death as the "darkest day in our family's life".
He added, "Friday March 4, 2022, darkest day in our family’s life. It was a day that our son, Shane Keith Warne, was tragically and suddenly taken from us. Our family loss of a loved son, a loving brother to Jason and a devoted father to Brooke, Jackson and Summer. And the world lost a much-loved cricketing legend whose feats on and off the cricket field will go down in history for all time. Looking forward to a future without Shane is inconceivable. We do take comfort in knowing that Shane packed more in his life of 52 years, five months and 19 days than most people would in two lifetimes."
Warne's father also shared his memories of Shane's cricketing career, adding: "It felt like no time at all before we went from watching Shane play local grades of cricket with his mates, to watching him nervously walk out on to the SCG for his test debut in 1993.
"As he did, the words congratulations Shane Warne on being a 350th Australian test cricketer lit up on the big screen. It then dawned on me in over 100 years of Australian cricket, there’s only ever 350 cricketers to achieve that honour. How proud we were. It wasn’t sunny but a few pair of sunglasses might have come out. From there it felt like one outstanding achievement after another. Among them, the claiming of his one and only hat-trick in 1994 and getting his 700th wicket in 2006, both here at his beloved G. They were two of his all-time favourites, as I’m sure they are for many of you here tonight."