Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shane Warne's State Memorial Service LIVE: Family, Australian legends and more pay rich tributes

    First Published Mar 30, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    More than 50,000 people gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Shane Warne's state memorial, where family, legends and more recalled the 'larger than life' Warnie in heartfelt tributes.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne's sudden death from a heart attack at the age of 52 in Thailand on March 4 plunged the cricket world into darkness and disbelief that their 'Warnie' was no more. Family, Australian cricketing legends, pundits, celebrities and everyday fans gathered at Warne's beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground to pay their tributes to the 'larger than life' spinner.

    Here's a look at who said what at Warne's state memorial:

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Warne's father, Keith, has delivered the first emotional tribute of the service, describing Shane's death as the "darkest day in our family's life".

    He added, "Friday March 4, 2022, darkest day in our family’s life. It was a day that our son, Shane Keith Warne, was tragically and suddenly taken from us. Our family loss of a loved son, a loving brother to Jason and a devoted father to Brooke, Jackson and Summer. And the world lost a much-loved cricketing legend whose feats on and off the cricket field will go down in history for all time. Looking forward to a future without Shane is inconceivable. We do take comfort in knowing that Shane packed more in his life of 52 years, five months and 19 days than most people would in two lifetimes."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Warne's father also shared his memories of Shane's cricketing career, adding: "It felt like no time at all before we went from watching Shane play local grades of cricket with his mates, to watching him nervously walk out on to the SCG for his test debut in 1993.

    "As he did, the words congratulations Shane Warne on being a 350th Australian test cricketer lit up on the big screen. It then dawned on me in over 100 years of Australian cricket, there’s only ever 350 cricketers to achieve that honour. How proud we were. It wasn’t sunny but a few pair of sunglasses might have come out. From there it felt like one outstanding achievement after another. Among them, the claiming of his one and only hat-trick in 1994 and getting his 700th wicket in 2006, both here at his beloved G. They were two of his all-time favourites, as I’m sure they are for many of you here tonight."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?-ayh

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR, Match Prediction: Kolkata aims to continue winning momentum

    Indian Premier LEague, IPl 2022, SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals hands SunRisers Hyderabad heavy defeat; here's how Twitter reacted-ayh

    IPl 2022, SRH vs RR: Rajasthan hands Hyderabad heavy defeat; here's how Twitter reacted

    Indian Premier LEague, IPL 2022, SRH vs RR, SunRisers Hyderabad-Rajasthan Royals: Kane Williamson dismissed in a close caught call; fans beg to differ-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Williamson dismissed in a close caught call; fans beg to differ

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Sanju Samson's half-century allows Rajasthan Royals to finish on 210/6-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Samson's half-century allows Rajasthan to finish on 210/6

    Recent Stories

    Did Somy Ali just call Salman Khan 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood'? RBA

    Did Somy Ali just call Salman Khan 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood'?

    Check what Nitin Gadkari drove to Parliament today gcw

    Check what Nitin Gadkari drove to Parliament today

    Drone photographer captured a herd of sheep in time-lapse will make your day; watch - gps

    Drone photographer captured a herd of sheep in time-lapse will make your day; watch

    KGF Chapter 2 What is happening in Yash life Enter the world of KGFverse on the Metaverse RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: What is happening in Yash’s life? Enter the world of 'KGFverse' on the Metaverse

    Sri Lanka plunges into deep fuel crisis, power cut extended to 10-hour daily-dnm

    Sri Lanka plunges into deep fuel crisis, power cut extended to 10-hour daily

    Recent Videos

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon