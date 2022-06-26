Happy Birthday Shivam Dube: Here are 5 facts about the all-rounder

Shivam Dube has had an extremely esteemed career at the domestic level, which has seen him go for high prices in the IPL and make the Indian cricket team. Here’s a look at five fascinating facts about him.

Despite financial constraints during his childhood, Shivam Dube has represented the Indian national team 14 times due to his sheer hard work, talent, and persistence. His performances in the domestic circuit for Mumbai have been great, while the all-rounder has consistently played games in the IPL. Here are five of Dube’s impressive accomplishments in his cricketing career so far:

Five wicket hall on Ranji Trophy debut, December 2017 - Dube played his first-ever Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai in December 2017 against Karnataka. Though his team lost, Dube took five wickets in Karnataka's only innings, while he also scored a well-made 71 in Mumbai's second innings.

Five sixes in a row in Ranji Trophy Match, December 2018 - In a Ranji Trophy against Baroda, Shivam Dube achieved the rare feat of hitting sixes in a row, that too in a First-Cass (FC) match. In a swashbuckling 60-ball 76, Dube smashed five straight sixes of Baroda Bowler Swapnil Singh.

The second most expensive uncapped player in the 2019 IPL Auction - Only a few days after hitting five straight sixes in the Ranji Trophy game, Dube became the second most costly uncapped player in the 2019 IPL Auction. He was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹5 Crore.

Leading wicket-taker for Mumbai in 2018-19 Ranji Trophy - Though his batting often caught the limelight, Dube was proving to be a multi-faceted player as the medium-pacer was the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season.

