Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former England skippers back Ben Stokes as Joe Root's replacement for Test captaincy

    First Published Apr 16, 2022, 2:58 PM IST

    Joe Root has stepped down as England's Test skipper. Meanwhile, former English skippers are backing Ben Stokes to replace him for the role.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Joe Root stepped down from the role of England's Test captaincy on Friday, thus bringing his five-year stint to an end. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is yet to announce his replacement. Meanwhile, former English skippers have backed all-rounder Ben Stokes as his ideal replacement.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Root's position as the English Test skipper was under the scanner following England's dismal outing in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC). England has played three-Test series and has lost all of them. It currently lurks at the bottom of the WTC table and has three more series remaining to turn things around, besides relying on some other results going its way.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: 'IPL is where international cricketers reinvent themselves' - Monty Panesar

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking on Stokes being Root's ideal replacement, Michael Vaughan told the BBC, "I don't see anyone else who could take the position and be guaranteed their place in the side. In Ben Stokes, you have clearly got someone who has got a smart cricket brain. He's going to give it everything. He is certainly going to respect the players around him."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports, "The obvious candidate is Ben Stokes. Stokes has done some remarkable things as a cricketer and has a genius cricket brain. He showed that in the World Cup final, he showed that at Headingley. He showed that when he's taken over occasionally from Joe Root."

    ALSO READ: Joe Root resigns as England Test skipper; fans honour him

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On the other hand, Michael Atherton reckoned, "Just because of the scrutiny, you need to be worth your place in the side, so Ben Stokes is the obvious candidate. The one great defining characteristic of Ben Stokes is loyalty, and he's very loyal to Joe Root as his number two and terrific friend with him. He will feel a lot easier about accepting the job if indeed it comes his way."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Indian Premier League IPL is where international cricketers reinvent themselves - Monty Panesar-ayh

    Exclusive: 'IPL is where international cricketers reinvent themselves' - Monty Panesar

    Indian premier league IPL 2022 DC vs RCB delhi-bangalore Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RCB, Match Prediction: Delhi-Bangalore engage in heated encounter

    Indian premier league IPL 2022 MI vs LSG mumbai-lucknow Match Prediction team analysis players to watch weather pitch probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG, Match Prediction: Mumbai facing an uphill battle against determined Lucknow

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata suffers 3rd season defeat to Hyderabad; Twitter lauds Rahul Tripathi-Aiden Markram brilliance-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata suffers 3rd season defeat; Twitter lauds Tripathi-Markram

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings CSK players participate in Kolam challenge ahead of Puthandu-ayh

    IPL 2022: CSK players participate in Kolam challenge ahead of Puthandu

    Recent Stories

    Pink Moon 2022 5 tips to capture astronomical spectacle with your phone gcw

    Pink Moon 2022: 5 tips to capture astronomical spectacle with your phone

    5 things to keep in mind before buying a tablet

    5 things to keep in mind before buying a tablet

    Want to delete your Twitter account Here is a step by step guide gcw

    Want to deactivate your Twitter account? Here is a step-by-step guide

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Matchday 33 predictions: arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Leicester City, West Ham United-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Matchday 33 predictions: Top teams to stay engaged for European contention

    Watch woman beats up food delivery boy with the shoe - gps

    Watch woman beats up food delivery boy with the shoe

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon