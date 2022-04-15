Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joe Root resigns as England Test skipper; fans honour him

    Joe Root has decided to step down from the role of England’s Test skipper. It brings his five-year glorious captaincy stint to an end. Meanwhile, fans have honoured him.

    Joe Root resigns as England Test skipper; fans honour him-ayh
    London, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 2:04 PM IST

    Joe Root has finally decided to resign as the English Test skipper. As a result, it has brought curtains to his five-year-long stint as the captain of England in the longest format. During this time, he led his national team in 64 Tests, winning 27 and losing 26. He managed only a win in the last 17 Tests, rendering his position as skipper untenable.

    As the English Test skipper, Root holds the record of winning the most matches for the side. He remains England’s second-highest run-scorer in the format, behind Alastair Cook, and has slammed 14 centuries as a captain. He has amassed 5,295 runs as the Test skipper, which is the most by any English Test captain and remains fifth in the all-time list after Graeme Smith, Alan Border, Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli.

    In a media release by England and Wales Cricket Board, Root said, “After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England Men’s Test captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me, I know the timing is right.”

    “I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket. I have loved leading my country, but recently it’s hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game,” added Root.

    “I want to take this opportunity to thank my family, Carrie, Alfred and Bella, who have lived it all with me and been incredible pillars of love and support throughout. All of the players, coaches and support staff that have helped me during my tenure. It has been a great privilege to have been with them on this journey,” Root continued.

    “I would also like to thank all the England supporters for their unwavering support. We are lucky to have the best fans in the world, and wherever we play, that positivity is something we always cherish and admire, which is a huge drive for all of us out there. I am excited to continue representing the Three Lions and producing performances that will enable the team to succeed. I look forward to helping the next captain, my teammates and coaches in whatever way I can,” concluded Root.

    Following his resignation, ECB CEO Tom Harrison noted, “Joe’s leadership qualities were exemplified by how he led the team through some of the most difficult and uncertain times we have known, playing during the pandemic all over the world, which speaks volumes for him as a leader and as a person. I know that every single person who has played or worked under Joe’s captaincy will speak of his integrity and humility as a person, as much as his determination and example as a leader.”

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 2:04 PM IST
