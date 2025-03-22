Sourav Ganguly on IPL 2025 title race: 'Tournament too long, competitive...'

Read Full Article

Former Indian cricketer and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly spoke about IPLs competitive nature, saying it is too early to decide who are contenders for the title as all teams look balanced.

KKR and RCB are poised to commence the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the renowned Eden Gardens on March 22. Both teams have undergone a shift in leadership, with Ajinkya Rahane taking over KKR and Rajat Patidar leading RCB. RCB is determined to break its losing streak against KKR, having failed to win in its last four encounters with them.

"It is too early to say anything right now. The tournament is too long and competitive. All teams are balanced," Ganguly told the media.

One of Team India's most iconic captains, Ganguly participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2008 to 2012, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and subsequently Pune Warriors India (PWI) accumulating a total of 1,349 runs with seven half-centuries in 59 matches.

RCB vs KKR squads:-

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh.



Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Manish Pandey, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Luvnith Sisodia.

