IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur set to join LSG camp as replacement for injured Mohsin Khan

India's experienced fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan, according to ESPNcricinfo. Shardul, who went unsold during last year's mega auction, is currently with the LSG squad in Visakhapatnam, according to ESPNcricinfo. The Rishabh Pant-led side will begin its campaign against the Delhi Capitals on Monday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mohsin tore the anterior cruciate ligament tear (ACL) on his right knee on December 31.

Mohsin had survived a career-threatening injury after IPL 2022 but went on to recover and participated in the last edition. ESPNcricinfo also reported that Shardul and Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Shivam Mavi has been training with the LSG since the franchise started its preparatory camp in Lucknow.

Shardul has enjoyed a fruitful run in India's domestic circuit, scoring over 400 runs and taking 34 wickets at an average of 21.67 to help Mumbai storm into the semi-final of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

LSG camp has been plagued with injuries to its fast bowlers, and Shardul's inclusion will offer them much-needed reprieve. Apart from Mohsin, the pace trio of Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep are unavailable due to injuries and are currently recovering at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. As of now, there is no official update on the pace trio's return date.

The Delhi tearaway Mayank Yadav is recovering from a lower-back stress injury. According to ESPNcricinfo, Avesh is recovering from niggles in his right knee. While Akash is recovering from a stress injury in his lower back.

LSG Squad for IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant (c), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bisnoi, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke.

