Happy New Year 2023: Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Asia Cup to ICC World Cup - Check out Team India's commitments

    Happy New Year 2023: In this new year, there will be no shortage of cricketing commitments from Team India and Indian players. Here is the road ahead for the year for the Men in Blue.

    Image credit: Getty

    We have bid adieu to 2022 and are officially into the new year of 2023. As for the new year, there will be no shortage of cricket actions, especially for Team India. Along with the bilateral ties, India will be playing an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, with the possibility of another ICC Final and the Asia Cup. While 2022 was action-packed, too, the Indians failed to deliver in terms of performance in the mega tournaments. As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to take hard calls to build a formidable side, expect some intense cricketing action from the Men in Blue.

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, here are the potential commitments for Team India for the year:

    Sri Lanka tour of India (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): January 3-15
    South Africa tour of India (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): January 18-February 1
    Australia tour of India (4 Tests for Border-Gavaskar Trophy and 3 ODIs): February 9-March 22
    IPL 2023: April-June
    ICC World Test Championship Final (If India qualifies): June
    India tour of West Indies (2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): July-August
    Asia Cup: September
    Australia tour of India (3 ODIs): September
    ICC World Cup 2023: October-November
    Australia tour of India (5 T20Is): November-December
    India tour of South Africa (2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): December-January

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23: 'PLAYING TESTS IN INDIA IS SOMETHING I'VE ALWAYS WANTED TO DO' - ASHTON AGAR

