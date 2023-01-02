Happy New Year 2023: Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Asia Cup to ICC World Cup - Check out Team India's commitments

Happy New Year 2023: In this new year, there will be no shortage of cricketing commitments from Team India and Indian players. Here is the road ahead for the year for the Men in Blue.

Image credit: Getty

We have bid adieu to 2022 and are officially into the new year of 2023. As for the new year, there will be no shortage of cricket actions, especially for Team India. Along with the bilateral ties, India will be playing an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, with the possibility of another ICC Final and the Asia Cup. While 2022 was action-packed, too, the Indians failed to deliver in terms of performance in the mega tournaments. As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to take hard calls to build a formidable side, expect some intense cricketing action from the Men in Blue.

Image credit: Getty