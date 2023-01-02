Happy New Year 2023: Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Asia Cup to ICC World Cup - Check out Team India's commitments
Happy New Year 2023: In this new year, there will be no shortage of cricketing commitments from Team India and Indian players. Here is the road ahead for the year for the Men in Blue.
Image credit: Getty
We have bid adieu to 2022 and are officially into the new year of 2023. As for the new year, there will be no shortage of cricket actions, especially for Team India. Along with the bilateral ties, India will be playing an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, with the possibility of another ICC Final and the Asia Cup. While 2022 was action-packed, too, the Indians failed to deliver in terms of performance in the mega tournaments. As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to take hard calls to build a formidable side, expect some intense cricketing action from the Men in Blue.
Image credit: Getty
Meanwhile, here are the potential commitments for Team India for the year:
Sri Lanka tour of India (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): January 3-15
South Africa tour of India (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): January 18-February 1
Australia tour of India (4 Tests for Border-Gavaskar Trophy and 3 ODIs): February 9-March 22
IPL 2023: April-June
ICC World Test Championship Final (If India qualifies): June
India tour of West Indies (2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): July-August
Asia Cup: September
Australia tour of India (3 ODIs): September
ICC World Cup 2023: October-November
Australia tour of India (5 T20Is): November-December
India tour of South Africa (2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): December-January
ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23: 'PLAYING TESTS IN INDIA IS SOMETHING I'VE ALWAYS WANTED TO DO' - ASHTON AGAR