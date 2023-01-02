Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Playing Tests in India is something I've always wanted to do' - Ashton Agar

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will be visiting India next month for four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, Ashton Agar is desperate to travel and play a Test in India.

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Playing Tests in India is something I have always wanted to do - Australia Ashton Agar-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar relishes the prospect of bowling on spin-friendly sub-continent wickets during the four-Test series against India in February. Australia is slated to play four Tests and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) during its tour of India in February-March. Agar, who was included in Australia's squad for the third Test against South Africa following Cameron Green's injury, said he always dreamt of playing red-ball cricket in India.

    "It is in my mind. I love watching the Test matches over there, and I've always wanted to play Test match cricket in India. It's the most exciting cricket to watch on TV because the wickets have been wild recently. They've been spinning sideways, and I imagine they'll spin a fair bit over there. It's a tour I'd love to go on, but we'll wait and see what happens," Agar was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

    ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma to retain captaincy, BCCI to shortlist 20 players

    Left-arm spinner Agar, who last played a Test in 2017, has nine wickets from four Tests. From 63 First-Class (FC) matches, he has an overall average of 41.84. He has also scored 2,271 runs, including three centuries. The 29-year-old, who scored a superb 98 batting at No.11 in his Test debut against England in 2013, said he would love to bat at number 7 should he be given a chance.

    "I believe if I come in, I'll be batting around that No.7 mark, which is fantastic. That responsibility is excellent, it's something I've been doing for Western Australia, and it's something that makes you play better. Professional sportspeople enjoy that responsibility. You feel like you have to step up and do that job for the team," Agar continued.

    ALSO READ: BCCI REVIEW: YO-YO TEST TO DEXA - NEW SELECTION CRITERIA PUT IN PLACE FOR TEAM INDIA

    "If that opportunity came, I'd give it my best crack. Any time you bat in four-day cricket, you have time, particularly at No.7. There's always enough time. All anyone wants is enough time to make 100. That's every batter's dream. I got close once, so it would be nice to do that," concluded Agar.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma to retain captaincy, BCCI to shortlist 20 players-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma to retain captaincy, BCCI to shortlist 20 players

    BCCI Review: Yo-Yo test to Dexa - New selection criteria put in place for Team India-ayh

    BCCI Review: Yo-Yo test to Dexa - New selection criteria put in place for Team India

    Yearend 2022: Hockey comes up good, badminton performs better, Neeraj Chopra fares best for Indian sports-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Hockey comes up good, badminton performs better, Neeraj Chopra fares best for Indian sports

    Gaadi aaraam se chalaaya kar... - Shikhar Dhawan advice to Rishabh Pant during Indian Premier League IPL 2019 goes viral-ayh

    'Gaadi aaraam se chalaaya kar...' - Shikhar Dhawan's advice to Rishabh Pant during IPL 2019 goes viral

    BCCI to conduct review of India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 performance in new year-ayh

    BCCI to conduct review of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 performance in new year

    Recent Stories

    Child killed, several injured after IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri AJR

    Child killed, several injured after IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes Russia by storm- read details RBA

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes Russia by storm- read details

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV Punch EV Avinya concept more gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV, Punch EV, Avinya & more

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: Concerned that Chelsea did not deserve the win - Graham Potter on Nottingham Forest draw-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Concerned that Chelsea didn't deserve the win' - Potter on Nottingham draw

    BJP MLA admits knowing Bengaluru businessman who shoots self; check details - adt

    BJP MLA admits knowing Bengaluru businessman who shot himself; check details

    Recent Videos

    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon