IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Playing Tests in India is something I've always wanted to do' - Ashton Agar

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will be visiting India next month for four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, Ashton Agar is desperate to travel and play a Test in India.

Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar relishes the prospect of bowling on spin-friendly sub-continent wickets during the four-Test series against India in February. Australia is slated to play four Tests and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) during its tour of India in February-March. Agar, who was included in Australia's squad for the third Test against South Africa following Cameron Green's injury, said he always dreamt of playing red-ball cricket in India.

"It is in my mind. I love watching the Test matches over there, and I've always wanted to play Test match cricket in India. It's the most exciting cricket to watch on TV because the wickets have been wild recently. They've been spinning sideways, and I imagine they'll spin a fair bit over there. It's a tour I'd love to go on, but we'll wait and see what happens," Agar was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

Left-arm spinner Agar, who last played a Test in 2017, has nine wickets from four Tests. From 63 First-Class (FC) matches, he has an overall average of 41.84. He has also scored 2,271 runs, including three centuries. The 29-year-old, who scored a superb 98 batting at No.11 in his Test debut against England in 2013, said he would love to bat at number 7 should he be given a chance.

"I believe if I come in, I'll be batting around that No.7 mark, which is fantastic. That responsibility is excellent, it's something I've been doing for Western Australia, and it's something that makes you play better. Professional sportspeople enjoy that responsibility. You feel like you have to step up and do that job for the team," Agar continued.

"If that opportunity came, I'd give it my best crack. Any time you bat in four-day cricket, you have time, particularly at No.7. There's always enough time. All anyone wants is enough time to make 100. That's every batter's dream. I got close once, so it would be nice to do that," concluded Agar.

(With inputs from PTI)