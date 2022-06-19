Father's Day 2022: These 4 Indian cricketers will soon make their dads proud with international debut

The world is celebrating Father's Day on Sunday. Meanwhile, we present four Indian cricketers who will likely make their dads proud by playing international cricket soon.

Image credit: PTI

Indian cricket has witnessed a plethora of legendary and top cricketers to have graced the sport. However, not all of the cricketers' offspring have managed to make a transition into the sport. Nevertheless, some cricketers have successfully transitioned their offspring, while some sons have made their dads even proud with better performances. The trend is likely to continue in the coming days, while it is not far that the sons of some of the modern-day Indian legends are soon to grace international cricket. Thus, on this auspicious day of Father's Day, we present four Indian cricketers who are on course to make their fathers proud.

Image credit: Getty

Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar

As the name suggests, he is the son of legendary Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The 22-year-old pacer's start to professional cricket has been slow. He has yet to make his debut ultimately in domestic cricket, especially List-A, First-Class (FC) and the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, given his determination, the day is not far when Arjun finally gets the nod for international cricket. Nonetheless, Tendulkar won't push for his debut and wants him to do it in his capacity, which would make him prouder. Arman Jaffer

Ok, first, we believe his name gives you a hint that he might be the son of legendary former Indian opener, Wasim Jaffer. However, that's not the case. Instead, he is the son of former Indian cricketer Kaleem Jaffer, while Wasim happens to be his uncle. Arman has been sensational for Mumbai, especially in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, steering the side into the final. Whether Mumbai is winning or losing the prize, Arman has proved that he has what it takes to go all the way and play for India.

Image credit: Twitter

Samit Dravid

Samit Dravid

Yes, you guessed it right this time. He is the son of legendary former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid. Firstly, he is extremely young. So, putting too much pressure on him would not be fair. However, he has displayed great potential, having already slammed a couple of double centuries at the school level, while, unlike his father, he is known to be an explosive batter. Also, he happens to be a decent bowler, and it would be interesting to see if he transpires himself into a pure all-rounder and grace international cricket in the future.

Image credit: Twitter