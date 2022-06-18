Father's Day 2022: From Mango lassi to corn chaat, 5 easy dishes one can try

Father's Day will be observed on June 19, 2022, and we are looking forward to spending the day with our fathers. But what do we get our fathers who have everything? Wait a minute, who doesn't enjoy food?

Mango Lassi In this summer, one can opt for Mango lassi. This dish can be made easily. One can whip curd, iced water, ice cubes, mango (chopped), sugar in a blender and serve chilled and garnish with dry fruits for rich flavour.

Corn Chaat Roast two corn ears on each side over a hot heat. Set them aside and let them to cool down when their colour turns to a deeper hue. Remove all of the corn kernels from the cob when it has cooled. A knife or a special kernel remover can be used. Now it's time to season the corn. Mix one onion, one tomato, and two green chilies with half a cup of shredded cabbage, salt to taste. You may alternatively use half a spoon of each of the following ingredients: curd, chilli powder, toasted cumin seeds, and 2 spoons of mint or tamarind chutney. Now add the corn kernels to the mixture and toss thoroughly.

Hara Bhara Kebab Soak 1/4 cup chana dal in water for about an hour. In a pressure cooker, combine soaked chana dal, 2 teaspoons garlic, 2 teaspoons ginger, and 1 teaspoon green chilies with half a cup of water and cook for 2 whistles. Then, combine half a cup of boiling green peas and 1 cup of boiled spinach with chana dal and a little water to make a smooth paste. Put half a cup of grated paneer, one spoon of Chaat masala, and one-fourth spoon of garam masala in a bowl and mix well with one-third cup of bread crumbs. To produce consistent kebabs, divide the ingredients into tiny sections. Make a paste of one-fourth cup all-purpose flour and a little water, then dip the kebabs in it and roll them in breadcrumbs. Fry the kababs till golden brown on both sides, then serve with green chutney!

Phirni Phirni is typically milk thickened with rice flour, flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and rose water, and topped with pistachios and nuts. Phirni uses ground rice rather than whole rice. Traditionally, Phirni is served in clay vessels that help keep the dessert's temperature down. It can be a perfect dessert to end he special day on a wonderful note.