ENG vs NZ 2022, Headingley Test: Ben Stokes misses England’s preparations with illness

England and New Zealand will play the final Headingley Test from Thursday. However, skipper Ben Stokes has missed preparations for the same due to illness.

Image credit: Getty

England has seemingly bounced back to winning ways in the longest format after getting off to a dreadful start in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship campaign. It has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series against New Zealand at home and is preparing to face off in the third and final Test to be played at Headingley in Leeds from Thursday. However, the hosts have suffered a scare from the skipper Ben Stokes. He has missed out on the preparations for the same due to illness. While he fell ill during the weekend in Cockermouth, he has not joined the team yet ahead of the same, putting a question mark on his status for the Test.

Although Stokes is expected to be back with the squad on Wednesday, head coach Brendon McCullum must be prepared for the worst. As per ESPNCricnfo, there is still a possibility of Stokes coming up with a positive COVID test upon being tested again. Also, with no vice-captain in the series, McCullum might have to keep a stand-in captain ready in hand.

While Stokes is yet to announce his deputy, it could be possible that former skipper Joe Root might return for a one-off. Yet, England could still have problems managing the side, as there is no ideal all-rounder to replace Stokes, especially as a frontline seamer. Craig Overton might be the closest in terms of him, along with Harry Brook as a batter. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022 - Ravichandran Ashwin tests COVID positive, misses flight to England

