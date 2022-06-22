ENG vs NZ 2022, Headingley Test: Ben Stokes misses England’s preparations with illness

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jun 22, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    England and New Zealand will play the final Headingley Test from Thursday. However, skipper Ben Stokes has missed preparations for the same due to illness.

    Image credit: Getty

    England has seemingly bounced back to winning ways in the longest format after getting off to a dreadful start in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship campaign. It has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series against New Zealand at home and is preparing to face off in the third and final Test to be played at Headingley in Leeds from Thursday. However, the hosts have suffered a scare from the skipper Ben Stokes. He has missed out on the preparations for the same due to illness. While he fell ill during the weekend in Cockermouth, he has not joined the team yet ahead of the same, putting a question mark on his status for the Test.

    Image credit: Getty

    Stokes had initially planned to link up with the squad on Monday owing to the convene at the ground on Tuesday, where he could participate in the afternoon training session. Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the skipper had tested negative in the COVID test.

    Image credit: Getty

    Although Stokes is expected to be back with the squad on Wednesday, head coach Brendon McCullum must be prepared for the worst. As per ESPNCricnfo, there is still a possibility of Stokes coming up with a positive COVID test upon being tested again. Also, with no vice-captain in the series, McCullum might have to keep a stand-in captain ready in hand.

    Image credit: Getty

    While Stokes is yet to announce his deputy, it could be possible that former skipper Joe Root might return for a one-off. Yet, England could still have problems managing the side, as there is no ideal all-rounder to replace Stokes, especially as a frontline seamer. Craig Overton might be the closest in terms of him, along with Harry Brook as a batter.

    Image credit: Getty

    However, it would be interesting to see the team combination McCullum decides to go ahead with, given that the team will have little time to prepare for the upcoming rescheduled Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 1. Also, while one of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts would be rested, Jamie Overton would be in serious contention to make his debut.

