    'Don't agree with this concept of players resting' - Sunil Gavaskar slams senior players

    First Published Jul 12, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    India's busy international schedule has led to players taking breaks from the sport. However, Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the senior players for taking too many breaks of late.

    Image credit: Getty

    Legendary former Indian batter and skipper Sunil Gavaskar has doubted the obligation of the senior Indian players, as he stated that he "doesn't agree" with cricketers ignoring international series, whereas playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) without a break. Gavaskar's remarks come after senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were rested for the upcoming One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against the West Indies later this month.

    Image credit: PTI

    Talking on the sports show SportsTak, Gavaskar displayed, "See, I disagree with this concept of players resting. Not at all. 'You don't rest during IPL, so why ask for it while playing for India? I'm afraid I have to disagree with it. You will have to play for India. Don't talk about rest."

    Image credit: Getty

    "There are only 20 overs in an innings in T20. That does not take any toll on your body. In Test matches, the mind and the body take a toll. I get that. But, I don't think there are many problems in T20 cricket," added Gavaskar. The former captain voiced that the BCCI should intervene in the "rest policy".

    Image credit: PTI

    "I honestly feel that the BCCI needs to look into this concept of rest. All the Grade-A cricketers have received outstanding contracts. They accept payment for every match. Tell me, is there any company whose CEO or MDs get so much time off? I feel that if Indian cricket needs to become more professional, a line needs to be drawn," Gavaskar continued.

    Image credit: PTI

    "If you want to be rested, you must reduce your guarantees. Then, you take a rest because you don't want to play. But how can anyone say I don't want to play for the Indian team? I can't entirely agree with the concept," Gavaskar said. The tour of the West Indies will also comprise five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

    Image credit: Getty

    Shikhar Dhawan was named captain for the three ODIs against the Windies, with regular skipper Rohit being rested. The games in the Caribbean are the only ODIs India is scheduled to play before the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. After the ODIs, India will compete in five T20Is against the same side in the Caribbean and the United States of America (USA).

    (With inputs from PTI)

