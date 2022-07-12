IND vs ENG 2022, 1st ODI: Kohli doubtful after groin strain, 3 likely candidates to replace him

Virat Kohli has suffered a groin niggle ahead of The Oval ODI against England. Thus, here are the three likely candidates to replace him.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is doubtful for the opening One-Day International (ODI) against England, set to be held at The Oval in London on Tuesday. The top-order batter has already been out of form for the last two and a half years, while the niggle is only likely to make things worse for him. As a result, he will be granted a forced break so that he recovers enough to be fit for the remaining two games after Tuesday. "Virat has a groin strain during the last game. It can't be confirmed whether it happened during fielding or while batting. He will probably miss the first ODI tomorrow at Oval as the groin needs rest," a BCCI official was quoted as telling PTI. Meanwhile, here are his three likely replacements:

Shreyas Iyer

Another ideal replacement could be Iyer. While he has been a regular in the T20Is, following the arrival of Dhawan and Kohli being retained, along with Suryakumar Yadav's deadly form, he was not a first-choice selection. However, Kohli's rest will undoubtedly be a significant reason to bring Iyer back into the fray. Also, being an established number four batter, the team management would not mind having him at number three to check how he fits into the role, considering Kohli's poor form.

