Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, 1st ODI: Kohli doubtful after groin strain, 3 likely candidates to replace him

    First Published Jul 12, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

    Virat Kohli has suffered a groin niggle ahead of The Oval ODI against England. Thus, here are the three likely candidates to replace him.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is doubtful for the opening One-Day International (ODI) against England, set to be held at The Oval in London on Tuesday. The top-order batter has already been out of form for the last two and a half years, while the niggle is only likely to make things worse for him. As a result, he will be granted a forced break so that he recovers enough to be fit for the remaining two games after Tuesday. "Virat has a groin strain during the last game. It can't be confirmed whether it happened during fielding or while batting. He will probably miss the first ODI tomorrow at Oval as the groin needs rest," a BCCI official was quoted as telling PTI. Meanwhile, here are his three likely replacements:

    Image credit: PTI

    Ishan Kishan
    Kishan has been in a refined form of late, especially in the shortest format. However, Shikhar Dhawan has been better in ODIs, resulting in the former being rested for the 50-over structure. Yet, Kohli's injury could very likely bring Kishan into the equation. It would be interesting to see if he opens the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma or bat at number three. Also, Rohit could ponder dropping himself to number three.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI - India aims to carry winning momentum from T20Is

    Image credit: PTI

    Shreyas Iyer
    Another ideal replacement could be Iyer. While he has been a regular in the T20Is, following the arrival of Dhawan and Kohli being retained, along with Suryakumar Yadav's deadly form, he was not a first-choice selection. However, Kohli's rest will undoubtedly be a significant reason to bring Iyer back into the fray. Also, being an established number four batter, the team management would not mind having him at number three to check how he fits into the role, considering Kohli's poor form.

    Image credit: Getty

    Axar Patel
    Another unorthodox choice could be in the form of an all-rounder. Axar has been in an acceptable condition in the T20s. However, he can be a valuable addition to the ODI XI, given his experience of playing the format the most for Team India. It could also mean having an extra spin option in hand, which could find success on the slick surface of The Oval.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval/1st ODI: India aims to carry winning momentum from T20Is against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: India aims to carry winning momentum from T20Is

    Fake T20 cricket league busted in Gujarat; 4 arrested-ayh

    Fake T20 cricket league busted in Gujarat; 4 arrested

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned snt

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned

    IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: Suryakumar Yadav ton in vain as England finishes series on a high against India-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: Suryakumar's ton in vain as England finishes series on a high

    IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: England opts to bat against India; Umran Malik comes in, Hardik Pandya rested-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: England opts to bat; Umran comes in, Pandya rested

    Recent Stories

    Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 5-Chris Hemsworth's film earns Rs 73 crore in India RBA

    Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 5-Chris Hemsworth's film earns Rs 73 crore in India

    Oppo Reno 8 Reno 8 Pro specifications confirmed ahead of launch 4k ultra video fast charging Details here gcw

    Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro specifications confirmed ahead of launch; Details here

    CUET UG 2022: Admit card to be released today; know details here - adt

    CUET UG 2022: Admit card to be released today; know details here

    NEET UG 2022 NTA to release NEET admit card here s how to download it gcw

    NEET UG 2022: NTA to release NEET admit card; here's how to download it

    Dhanush Vs Ryan Gosling: Watch Netflix's The Gray Man's killer fight scene between two superstars RBA

    Dhanush Vs Ryan Gosling: Watch Netflix's The Gray Man's killer fight scene between two superstars

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon