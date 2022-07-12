Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India and England will face off in The Oval ODI on Tuesday. As both teams look to draw first blood, here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions, and more.

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    After an entertaining outing in the just-concluded three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, which India won 2-1, the focus shifts to the extended version of the white-ball format. India and England will lock horns in a three-game One-Day International (ODI) series. The opening contest is set to be held at The Oval in London on Tuesday. Having lost the T20Is, England will be desperate to prove a point and look to establish why it is the defending world champion in the 50-over format. Also, the Men in Blue would look to carry the same momentum from the shortest format once again to outplay the Three Lions in their backyard. On the same note, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions, and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan/Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.
    ENG: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Brydon Carse/Reece Topley and Matt Parkinson.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, 1st ODI - Kohli doubtful after groin strain, 3 likely candidates to replace him

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit, Dhawan, Yadav and Root (c)
    Rohit and Dhawan are the ideal openers here who would nail it, with Root being in sensational form, firing at number three and leading the side. In contrast, Yadav is perfect for number four to anchor the innings from the middle-order.

    Wicketkeepers: Buttler and Bairstow
    Both men are must-haves here. Although Buttler did not fire in the T20Is against India, he is known for his destructive batting and can turn the tide at any time. On the other hand, Bairstow has been stunning with the bat of late, making him sure to make an impact.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI - India aims to carry winning momentum from T20Is

    All-rounders: Stokes and Pandya (vc)
    Both men are no-brainers here. Both have the knack of impacting at least one department while Stokes is ahead with the bat, whereas Pandya has been brutal all across, even on the field while fielding, making him Root's deputy.

    Bowlers: Shami, Bumrah and Willey
    In an all-out pace attack, which would suit the bounce surface of The Oval, all the three have been lethal of late with their pace, while Willey could turn out to be the underdog here.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022: Suryakumar Yadav to Chris Jordan - 6 top performers in the T20I series

    Match details
    Date and day:     July 12, 2022 (Tuesday)
    Venue: The Oval, London
    Time: 5.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Sony SIX, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Also available in HD.
    Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV
    Prediction: Chasing team is likely to win due to the tradition. However, since 2017, batting first teams have won on most occasions.

