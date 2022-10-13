Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    David Warner's captaincy ban revoke being considered by Cricket Australia

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

    David Warner has been serving a captaincy ban for over four years. However, with Australia's ODI captaincy role up for grabs, he is considered one of the ideal candidates, possibly forcing Cricket Australia to lift his ban.

    Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner is considered a decent leader, as he possesses excellent captaincy skills, having led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to its only Indian Premier League (IPL) title success in 2016. However, following the 2018 Cape Town Test Sandpaper gate, he was served with a lifetime captaincy ban by Cricket Australia (CA) after being found guilty as the mastermind behind the infamous ball-tampering incident. Now, the Australian captaincy for One-Day Internationals (ODIs) is up for grabs following Aaron Finch's retirement, while Warner is considered one of the ideal candidates for it. Thus, it has compelled CA to think about possibly lifting his ban.

    Per the current CA laws, players accepting a sanction under the code of ethics do not have the right to review their matters. Thus, CA will have to rewrite its code to review Warner's captaincy ban matter, as the Directors will likely meet for the same on Friday in Hobart.

    "The view within Cricket Australia is that David is doing particularly well on the field and making a great contribution off the field. The first step in David's leadership ban is to review the code and see if those sanctions can be reviewed. And the appropriate revisions to that code that would need to be made," said chairman Lachlan Henderson, reports AAP.

    "We intend to review the code as quickly as is practical. It's not in anyone's interest for us to delay that. It would be in time for any future leadership conversations about David," Henderson added. However, an amendment to the code could also have implications about matters other than Warner.

    In the same light, CA CEO Nick Hockley stressed, "In straightforward terms, we are looking at sanctions to be reviewed for good behaviour and growth after some time. Pending tomorrow's discussion, there would need to be a revision of the code, which would need to be approved by the board."

