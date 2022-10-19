'Asia Cup 2023 relocation can impact Pakistan's visit to India for ICC World Cup 2023' - PCB
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah indicated that the 2023 Asia Cup would be held outside Pakistan. PCB has answered that relocation of the event would have implications for Pakistan's participation in the 2023 ICC World Cup.
Image credit: Getty
It was reported on Tuesday, during the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai, that BCCI secretary Jay Shah had informed its members that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Instead, the event could take place at a neutral venue. It was also reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not take the comments from Shah on a good note, and it could have implications for Pakistan's stance on touring India for ICC tournaments. On Wednesday, the PCB affirmed that relocating the Asian event next year could impact Pakistan's tour of India for the ICC World Cup 2023.
Image credit: Getty
In an official statement, PCB wrote, "The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications. After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah's statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 - a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its members and organise, develop and promote the game of cricket in Asia."
Image credit: Getty
"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle. The PCB has to date not received any official communication or clarification from the ACC on the statement of the ACC president. As such, the PCB has now requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible to discuss this important and sensitive matter," added PCB.