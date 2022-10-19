Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Asia Cup 2023 relocation can impact Pakistan's visit to India for ICC World Cup 2023' - PCB

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 3:16 PM IST

    BCCI Secretary Jay Shah indicated that the 2023 Asia Cup would be held outside Pakistan. PCB has answered that relocation of the event would have implications for Pakistan's participation in the 2023 ICC World Cup.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was reported on Tuesday, during the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai, that BCCI secretary Jay Shah had informed its members that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Instead, the event could take place at a neutral venue. It was also reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not take the comments from Shah on a good note, and it could have implications for Pakistan's stance on touring India for ICC tournaments. On Wednesday, the PCB affirmed that relocating the Asian event next year could impact Pakistan's tour of India for the ICC World Cup 2023.

    Image credit: Getty

    In an official statement, PCB wrote, "The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications. After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah's statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 - a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its members and organise, develop and promote the game of cricket in Asia."

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023: India refuse to travel to Pakistan - Reports

    Image credit: Getty

    "The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle. The PCB has to date not received any official communication or clarification from the ACC on the statement of the ACC president. As such, the PCB has now requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible to discuss this important and sensitive matter," added PCB.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland stays in Super 12 contention with 6-wicket triumph over Scotland-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland stays in Super 12 contention with 6-wicket triumph over Scotland

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: High chances of rain playing spoilsport-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: High chances of rain playing spoilsport

    Chetan Sharma fate hangs in the balance as BCCI may rejig National Selection Committee-ayh

    Chetan Sharma's fate hangs in the balance as BCCI may rejig National Selection Committee

    BCCI vs PCB - Asia Cup 2023: After Jay Shah comments of neutral venue, PCB mulls ICC World Cup pullout-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: After Jay Shah's comments of neutral venue, PCB mulls ICC World Cup pullout

    New BCCI president Roger Binny reveals one concern plaguing Team India; vows to resolve it snt

    New BCCI president Roger Binny reveals one concern plaguing Team India; vows to resolve it

    Recent Stories

    Ammu review: Is Aishwarya Lekshmi's film on domestic abuse worth watching? Movie is on Amazon Prime Video RBA

    Ammu review: Is Aishwarya Lekshmi's film on domestic abuse worth watching? Movie is on Amazon Prime Video

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul current form is very beneficial for Team India - Sanjay Bangar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Rahul's current form is very beneficial for Team India' - Bangar

    Microsoft lays off nearly 1000 employees across multiple divisions joins Apple Meta in the list report gcw

    After Apple, Meta, Microsoft lays off nearly 1,000 employees across multiple divisions: Report

    Sexy videos and pictures: Bhojpuri actress Neha Malik flaunts her HOT body in lingerie; check her latest Instagram post RBA

    Sexy videos, pictures: Bhojpuri actress Neha Malik flaunts her HOT body in lingerie; check her Instagram post

    'Ask Khargeji': Rahul Gandhi blabs about new Congress President before election results announced AJR

    'Ask Khargeji': Rahul Gandhi blabs about new Congress President before election results announced

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon