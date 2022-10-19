'Asia Cup 2023 relocation can impact Pakistan's visit to India for ICC World Cup 2023' - PCB

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah indicated that the 2023 Asia Cup would be held outside Pakistan. PCB has answered that relocation of the event would have implications for Pakistan's participation in the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Image credit: Getty

It was reported on Tuesday, during the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai, that BCCI secretary Jay Shah had informed its members that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Instead, the event could take place at a neutral venue. It was also reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not take the comments from Shah on a good note, and it could have implications for Pakistan's stance on touring India for ICC tournaments. On Wednesday, the PCB affirmed that relocating the Asian event next year could impact Pakistan's tour of India for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Image credit: Getty

In an official statement, PCB wrote, "The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications. After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah's statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 - a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its members and organise, develop and promote the game of cricket in Asia." ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023: India refuse to travel to Pakistan - Reports

Image credit: Getty