Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan could pull out if stripped as host nation, warns Ramiz Raja

Asia Cup 2023 is currently scheduled to be held in Pakistan. However, with India unwilling to travel, Pakistan could be stripped of hosting rights, upon which the latter could pull out of the tournament, Ramiz Raja has warned.

Before the 2023 ICC World Cup gets underway in India, the Asian teams will battle it for Asian supremacy in the 2023 Asia Cup, with Sri Lanka being the defending champion. As of now, Pakistan is scheduled as the host nation. However, with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Jay Shah stating that India would not travel to Pakistan and that the tournament would be moved to a neutral venue, it has caused an uproar within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Now, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has warned that Pakistan is mulling pulling out of the competition if it is stripped as the host nation.

Talking to BBC's Test Match Special, Raja said, "It's not as if we don't have hosting rights and we're pleading to host it. We won the rights fair and square. If India doesn't come, they won't come. If the Asia Cup gets taken away from Pakistan, maybe we're the ones that pull out." ALSO READ: PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Rawalpindi Test - A look at all the records England shattered on Day 1

"We've shown we can host great teams. I can understand issues relating to bilateral cricket, but the Asia Cup is a multi-nation tournament, almost as big as the World Cup for the Asian bloc. Why give it to us first and then make all those statements about India not travelling to Pakistan? I accept that India won't come because the government won't allow them to come - fine. But to take the Asia Cup away from the host on that basis isn't right," added Raja.

On being questioned as to what would make India travel to Pakistan for cricketing activities, Raja commented, "Common sense. There is no contest if India and Pakistan are not playing. I have mentioned it so many times. I have always been loved in India; I've done so many IPL editions. I know the fans want to see India against Pakistan." ALSO READ: ASHOK MALHOTRA, JATIN PARANJAPE AMONG NEW CRICKET ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBERS TO PICK FRESH SELECTION PANEL

"You saw what happened in the World Cup - 90,000 fans turned up [at MCG]. I am just a little disappointed with the ICC. When the point was put to the FIFA president why is the US playing Iran, Iran has so many issues regarding women's rights, he picked up the football and said this could solve a lot of issues. Through sports, we can take care of the tribe mentality. I feel let bat and ball talk," continued Raja.

