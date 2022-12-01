Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape among new Cricket Advisory Committee members to pick fresh selection panel

The new Cricket Advisory Committee has been formed, with Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape as members, along with Sulakshana Naik. They will be working together to pick the new All-India selection panel of the BCCI.

Former Indian players and national selectors Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape will join Sulakshana Naik in the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which will be entrusted with the duty of picking the new selection panel later this month. Malhotra replaced former India seamer Madan Lal, and Paranjape came in place of Rudra Pratap Singh, who has joined record former five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI) as a talent scout. Only former women's international Sulakshana Naik remained from the last committee.

"Malhotra has represented India in seven Tests and 20 ODIs and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers' Association. Paranjape has played four ODIs for India and was part of the senior men's selection Committee," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a press release. In November, the BCCI sacked the entire selection panel headed by Chetan Sharma.

The other selection panel members were Harvinder Singh, Sunil Joshi and Debasish Mohanty. It is understood that Chetan, despite his unceremonious dumping and an adverse performance report after India's semi-final debacle at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, has reapplied alongside Harvinder.

However, Joshi and Mohanty have decided against reapplication. Some prominent names to have applied are Nayan Mongia, Venkatesh Prasad, Maninder Singh, Shiv Sunder Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Amay Khurasiya, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Nikhil Chopra and Atul Wassan to name a few.

(With inputs from PTI)