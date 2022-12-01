PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Rawalpindi Test: A look at all the records England shattered on Day 1

PAK vs ENG 2022-23: As England faced off against Pakistan on Day 1 of the opening Rawalpindi Test on Thursday, it was a complete onslaught from the visitors with the bat. Check out all the records it broke.

The opening Test between Pakistan and England at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi was a doubtful start after a few visiting players suffered from a stomach bug on Wednesday, leading to fever and vomiting. However, they magically recovered on time, as the Test went ahead on Thursday. After winning the coin toss, English skipper Ben Stokes opted to bat as usual. Regardless, what transpired thereon became quite a nightmare for the hosts. The Pakistani bowlers were smothered all over the park, as the Three Lions posted a record total on Day 1, which shattered all records. While some of their batters also entered the record books, we present all the broken records on this possible historic day.

Zak Crawley (122) and Ben Duckett (107) became the first English openers to slam a Test ton each since Alistair Cook (116) and Nick Compton (117) in March 2013.

ALSO READ: ASHOK MALHOTRA, JATIN PARANJAPE AMONG NEW CRICKET ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBERS TO PICK FRESH SELECTION PANEL

Along with Ollie Pope (108), it is only the third time that the English top-order has scored a century each in a Test, with the other two instances being against South Africa (Lord's 1924) and Australia (Brisbane 2010).

Finishing Day 1 at 506/4, it is the highest Test total by any side on an opening day, surpassing the previous record of Australia (494/6) against South Africa in Sydney in 1910.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul gets 'personal leave' approved from BCCI ahead of marriage with Athiya Shetty - Reports

England also came up with the fastest opening 100 runs of a Test match, in just 13.4 overs, overtaking Bangladesh (14.2 overs) against England in Dhaka in 2010.

England managed 174/0 in the opening session of Day 1, which is the highest by any side to date, going past India's 158 against Afghanistan in Bengaluru in 2018.

ALSO READ: 'That was Virat Kohli's class' - Haris Rauf on being hit for sixes during ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Crawley and Duckett have produced the best run rate (6.53) for a 200-plus opening stand in a Test, going past the previous best of 6.29 between Joe Burns & David Warner against New Zealand in 2015.

Crawley, Duckett, Pope and Harry Brook were the four batters to score centuries on Day 1 itself, with this being the first instance of four batters to do so in a Test.

ALSO WATCH: IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

Brook scored the third fastest Test ton by an Englishman (80 balls), behind Gilbert Jessop (76 balls vs Australia, 1902) and Jonny Bairstow (77 balls vs New Zealand, 2022).