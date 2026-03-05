Following Pakistan’s T20 WC 2026 exit, reports claim a dressing-room rift with players complaining to the PCB about coach Mike Hesson’s controlling style. Despite the turmoil and a selector’s resignation, the board is unlikely to act immediately.

Following Pakistan’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2026, reports have emerged about a rift in the dressing room, with head coach Mike Hesson allegedly facing complaints from players to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Pakistan’s quest for the second T20 World Cup triumph came to an end after failing to overtake New Zealand’s net run rate (NRR) despite their narrow five-run win over Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 fixture at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday, February 28. The victory was not enough for the Salman Ali Agha-led side, and they ultimately fell short of securing a place in the semi-finals.

However, things have become more complicated behind the scenes, as the players and head coach Mike Hesson reportedly found themselves at odds during the tournament. Hesson was appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach in May last year, succeeding Gary Kirsten, who stepped down from the role in October 2024.

Pakistan Players Unhappy with Hesson’s Control over the Team

Pakistan Cricket has been in the wrong news of late, as their exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 and a series of underwhelming performances have drawn heavy criticism. The latest report has further added to the turmoil, with players in the 15-member squad claiming that they were unhappy with the level of control exercised by Mike Hesson over the course of the marquee event.

According to the report by Geo Super, some members of the Pakistan squad individually reached out to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and complained about Hesson’s working style and decision-making during the World Cup. The first instance of ri

The report suggested that New Zealand coach’s ‘rigid approach’ and the team’s decision without consulting the players or skipper Salman Ali Agha has reportedly unsettled the squad, adding that Mike Hesson is involved in all aspects of the team management.

The first instance of rift came to light when a video went viral on social media, wherein Salman Ali Agha was seen expressing his frustration in front of the head coach during their final Super 8 match against Namibia. Though Mike Hesson dismissed the speculation of rift in the dressing room, the reports have continued to fuel debate around the internal atmosphere within the squad during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Mike Hesson’s control over the team’s selection and the management’s decision has reportedly led to the resignation of the selector Almeem Dar from the selection panel. According to the same report, Dar stepped down after disagreements over the decision-making process within the team management.

Action Unlikely against The Mike Hesson

Mike Hesson’s authoritative behaviour has reportedly come under scrutiny from several members of the squad, but immediate action by the Pakistan Cricket Board appears unlikely, as the board is expected to review the team’s performance at the T20 World Cup 2026, where they finished in the Super 8 stage of the marquee event.

The report by Geo News stated that Mike Hesson’s conduct with the members of Pakistan is currently under review, adding that the selection panel and Salman Ali Agha were unable to challenge Mike Hesson’s authority, as former New Zealand and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were exercising sweeping control over the team’s affairs.

Despite the complaints by the players, Mike Hesson is unlikely to be sacked by the board as he has signed a two-year contract and wants to maintain stability in the head coach’s role. However, Hesson’s authoritative behaviour will reportedly be reviewed by the board based on the tour report submitted after the T20 World Cup.

