'50 shades of yellow' - Check out the endearing clicks from Shardul Thakur's 'Haldi' ceremony

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 3:32 PM IST

    Shardl Thakur tied the knot with Mittali Parulkar earlier this week. While his private wedding ceremony was adorable, so was his Haldi ceremony. Check out the pictures of the couple from the latter one.

    Image credit: Shardul Thakur/Instagram

    Indian pacer Shardul Thakur is the latest Indian cricketer to get hitched. Earlier this week, he tied the knot with his long-time partner Mittali Parulkar, having gotten engaged to her in November 2021. With COVID restrictions in place, the two decided to hold on to their wedding till the limitations were relaxed.

    While Thakur's wedding was private but grand, his Haldi ceremony was adorable, as we look at the pictures from the same. "Warm, simple and mellow, With 50 shades of yellow, A melting pot of different styles, Our haldi was full of smiles! #bringMiHomeThakur", he captioned the photos on his Instagram handle.

    In the picture above, the two are sprinkled with flower petals as they are seated ahead of the ritual, while in the other click, Mittali is seen dipping a par of leaves into the bowl of turmeric before applying it on each other.

    Image credit: Shardul Thakur/Instagram

    Mittali is seen splashing more flower petals in this photo on Thakur, who appears to be ducking it. At the same time, the following image shows sprinkles of turmeric on her feet, which Mehandi decorates.

    Image credit: Shardul Thakur/Instagram

    The picture above is about Mittali, who is showered with flower petals, with the turmeric applied to her cheeks, while the next click is a clean face of hers before the Haldi ritual gets underway as she wraps a garland in her hand.

    Image credit: Shardul Thakur/Instagram

    In the above photo, the couple poses for the camera, with their foreheads planted into each other, as they look deep into each other's eyes, expressing their love. At the same time, the following image is another pose, as Thakur glances from behind while Mittali looks on in the same direction.

