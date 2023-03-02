'50 shades of yellow' - Check out the endearing clicks from Shardul Thakur's 'Haldi' ceremony

Shardl Thakur tied the knot with Mittali Parulkar earlier this week. While his private wedding ceremony was adorable, so was his Haldi ceremony. Check out the pictures of the couple from the latter one.

Image credit: Shardul Thakur/Instagram

Indian pacer Shardul Thakur is the latest Indian cricketer to get hitched. Earlier this week, he tied the knot with his long-time partner Mittali Parulkar, having gotten engaged to her in November 2021. With COVID restrictions in place, the two decided to hold on to their wedding till the limitations were relaxed.

While Thakur's wedding was private but grand, his Haldi ceremony was adorable, as we look at the pictures from the same. "Warm, simple and mellow, With 50 shades of yellow, A melting pot of different styles, Our haldi was full of smiles! #bringMiHomeThakur", he captioned the photos on his Instagram handle.

In the picture above, the two are sprinkled with flower petals as they are seated ahead of the ritual, while in the other click, Mittali is seen dipping a par of leaves into the bowl of turmeric before applying it on each other.