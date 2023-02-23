Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic give 'perfect couple' vibes; seal it with a kiss (PICTURES)

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had their social wedding last week, three years after their court marriage. Meanwhile, they gave away the 'perfect couple' vibes during their wedding reception and sealed it with a kiss. See photos.

Image credit: Hardik Pandya/Facebook

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been married for three years, having tied the knot with Serbia-based Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic. While it all took place in 2020, it happened to be a court marriage due to the COVID lockdowns and restrictions. Three years later, the couple eventually had their social wedding last week.

The wedding took place in Udaipur and had quite some celebrities, including Bollywood stars and Indian cricketers, grace the occasion. A wedding reception also followed it in the same city. On Wednesday, the couple shared some pictures from the latter event, giving away a 'perfect couple' vibe, dancing it out and sealing it with a kiss.

