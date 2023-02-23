Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic give 'perfect couple' vibes; seal it with a kiss (PICTURES)

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had their social wedding last week, three years after their court marriage. Meanwhile, they gave away the 'perfect couple' vibes during their wedding reception and sealed it with a kiss. See photos.

    Image credit: Hardik Pandya/Facebook

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been married for three years, having tied the knot with Serbia-based Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic. While it all took place in 2020, it happened to be a court marriage due to the COVID lockdowns and restrictions. Three years later, the couple eventually had their social wedding last week.

    The wedding took place in Udaipur and had quite some celebrities, including Bollywood stars and Indian cricketers, grace the occasion. A wedding reception also followed it in the same city. On Wednesday, the couple shared some pictures from the latter event, giving away a 'perfect couple' vibe, dancing it out and sealing it with a kiss.

    ALSO READ: 'Painted in love' - Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic share endearing pictures from pre-wedding celebration

    Image credit: Hardik Pandya/Facebook

    In the following two images, Pandya and Natasa are seen dancing it out, while the post was captioned, "My dance partner for life".

    Image credit: Hardik Pandya/Facebook

    As for the subsequent pictures, Pandya and Natasa give out a pose for their wedding album, presenting a Nawabi look for themselves.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: CAPTIAN MARKEAM - Supporters split on Aiden Markram being announced as new SunRisers Hyderabad SRH captain-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'CAPTAIN MARKEAM' - Supporters split on Aiden Markram being announced as new SRH skipper

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Kapil Dev launches scathing attack on 'overweight' Indian captain Rohit Sharma snt

    'Shame': Kapil Dev launches scathing attack on 'overweight' Indian captain Rohit Sharma

    ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS preview: Patchy India aiming to lift its game versus intolerant Australia-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS: Patchy India aiming to lift its game versus intolerant Australia

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Ashton Agar released from Test squad; to play domestic cricket for Western Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ashton Agar released from Test squad; to play domestic cricket for Western Australia

    WPL 2023: After IPL, Tata Group bags title rights for Womens Premier League; BCCI delighted snt

    After IPL, Tata Group bags title rights for WPL; BCCI delighted

    Recent Stories

    Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu: Bhavana Menon to make a comeback; bestie Manju Warrier sends kisses RBA

    Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu: Bhavana Menon to make a comeback; bestie Manju Warrier sends kisses

    Tata Motors launches Nexon, Harrier and Safari Dark Editions with new features here are all details gcw

    Tata Motors launches Nexon, Harrier and Safari Dark editions with new features

    HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 7471 group C positions commences; deadline ends on March 15 - adt

    HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 7471 group C positions commences; deadline ends on March 15

    Delhi MCD house adjourned till Friday Check out the timeline of midnight drama gcw

    Delhi MCD house adjourned till Friday; Check out the timeline of midnight drama

    football One last dance Barcelona fans hope for Lionel Messi return after Xavi Hernandez leaves door 'open' for PSG star snt

    'One last dance': Barcelona fans hope for Messi's return after Xavi leaves door 'open' for PSG star

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon