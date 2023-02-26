'Cheers to us' - Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic dance it out at their wedding gala reception (PICTURES)

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic finished their social marriage last week. Meanwhile, it was followed by reception, after-party, and gala reception. In the latter, the couple danced it out. Take a look at the pictures.

Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook

Indian all-rounder and Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper Hardik Pandya has been busy with his personal life lately, especially regarding his marriage. While he has already been married to Serbian Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic since 2020, the social wedding took place last week in Udaipur. A week-long reception, an after-party and a gala reception in the city followed it.

As for the latter, during the gala, the couple had loads of fun and probably danced it out, as signified by the pictures they shared on their social media handles. In the opening two photos above, Natandya (the couple's popular name) gives intimate poses for the camera, which are undoubtedly romantic.

