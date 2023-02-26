Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Cheers to us' - Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic dance it out at their wedding gala reception (PICTURES)

    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic finished their social marriage last week. Meanwhile, it was followed by reception, after-party, and gala reception. In the latter, the couple danced it out. Take a look at the pictures.

    Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook

    Indian all-rounder and Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper Hardik Pandya has been busy with his personal life lately, especially regarding his marriage. While he has already been married to Serbian Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic since 2020, the social wedding took place last week in Udaipur. A week-long reception, an after-party and a gala reception in the city followed it.

    As for the latter, during the gala, the couple had loads of fun and probably danced it out, as signified by the pictures they shared on their social media handles. In the opening two photos above, Natandya (the couple's popular name) gives intimate poses for the camera, which are undoubtedly romantic.

    ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic give 'perfect couple' vibes; seal it with a kiss (PICTURES)

    Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook

    In another set of images, Pandya is seen lifting Natasa and holding her as she is seemingly enjoying the moment.

    Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook

    In the final set of pictures, Natasa poses for the camera, and she is seen wearing an exotic dress and looks gorgeous in the outfit.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy Always had belief never to appoint a vice-captain for India - Ravi Shastri on KL Rahul axe as Rohit Sharma deputy-ayh

    'Always had belief never to appoint a vice-captain for India...' - Shastri on Rahul's axe as Rohit's deputy

    ind vs aus 2023 'Australia punched themselves...': Citing Mike Tyson, Greg Chappell slams team poor show against India snt

    'Australia punched themselves...': Citing Mike Tyson, Greg Chappell slams team's poor show against India

    WATCH Virat Kohli reveals MS Dhoni's exact message during star India batter's rough patch snt

    WATCH: Virat Kohli reveals MS Dhoni's exact message during star India batter's rough patch

    Is BCCI awaiting Rishabh Pant return to name him India next Test vice-captain Saba Karim responds snt

    Is BCCI awaiting Rishabh Pant's return to name him India's Test vice-captain? Saba Karim responds

    PSL 2023: Babar Azam scares Hasan Ali with bat; what happens next is hilarious (WATCH)-ayh

    PSL 2023: Babar Azam scares Hasan Ali with bat; what happens next is hilarious (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Year since Russia-Ukraine war started, A Resurgent Great-Power Rivalry, One Year On

    Special: A year since Russia-Ukraine war started... and what happens next

    Never retired never will Congress leader clears air after Sonia Gandhi innings ended remark gcw

    'Never retired, never will...': Congress leader clears air after Sonia Gandhi's 'innings ended' remark

    Ram Charan in USA: RRR looks dapper in Tom Ford and Osman Abdul Razak RBA

    Ram Charan in USA: RRR looks dapper in Tom Ford and Osman Abdul Razak

    Section 144 imposed Delhi Police detains 50 AAP workers leaders as CBI questions Manish Sisodia gcw

    Section 144 imposed, Delhi Police detains 50 AAP workers, leaders as CBI questions Manish Sisodia

    Bhojpuri SEXY Holi video Akshara Singh Pawan Singh old romantic song Tani Fere Di Balam Ji goes viral RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY Holi video: Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's old romantic song ‘Tani Fere Di Balam Ji’ goes VIRAL

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon