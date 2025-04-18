UPSC Interview: Top 10 questions that will test your knowledge
UPSC interviews feature unique questions that truly test your intellect. Explore tricky questions based on current affairs, history, polity, science, and logic, along with their answers.
Tricky UPSC IAS Interview Questions
UPSC Q1: AI Photo Notice to IAS Officer
UPSC Question 1: If an IAS officer receives a notice for posting an AI-generated photo on social media, which rule could be behind this action?
Answer: Section 66 and 67 of the IT Act 2000, Section 505(1) of IPC (if rumor potential), and violation of All India Services Conduct Rules.
UPSC Q2: First Legal Change under UCC?
UPSC Question 2: If the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is implemented in India, what is likely to be the first legal change that could occur?
Answer: Uniformity in personal laws related to marriage, divorce, and inheritance, such as changes in Muslim Personal Law and Hindu Succession Act.
UPSC Q3: RTI on Subhas Chandra Bose's Death?
UPSC Question 3: The mystery of Subhash Chandra Bose's death remains unresolved even today. Can the government provide information about it under the RTI (Right to Information) Act?
Answer: Theoretically yes, but some information falls under the National Security Act due to classified documents, making RTI an exception.
UPSC Q4: Ashoka's Conversion to Buddhism
UPSC Question 4: Why did Ashoka the Great adopt Buddhism after the Kalinga War? What might another king have done in his place?
Answer: Ashoka repented the violence. Another king might have sought revenge, but Ashoka's 'Dhamma' policy was a significant policy shift.
UPSC Q5: Indian City on the Equator
UPSC Question 5: If any city in India were located on the Equator, what would its climate be like?
Answer: The weather would be hot and humid year-round, with equal day and night lengths, and no distinct winter season.
UPSC Q6: 2-Hour Sunrise/Sunset Difference
UPSC Question 6: Which two states in India have a time difference of approximately 2 hours between sunrise and sunset at the same time?
Answer: Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat.
UPSC Q7: Presidential Succession Abroad
UPSC Question 7: In India, if the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister are all abroad at the same time, who will take charge of the country’s affairs?
Answer: In the President's absence, not the Vice President, but the Chief Justice of India can temporarily assume charge (under Articles 65 & 70).
UPSC Q8: State Disregarding Constitution
UPSC Question 8: If a state government refuses to abide by any provision of the Constitution, can the central government dissolve it?
Answer: Yes, if a state violates the Constitution, Article 356 (President's Rule) can be imposed.
UPSC Q9: Shouting on the Moon
UPSC Question 9: If a person shouts loudly on the Moon, will another person be able to hear it?
Answer: No, because there's no air, and sound cannot travel without a medium.
UPSC Q10: Low Battery and Network
UPSC Question 10: Why does the network become weaker when the mobile battery is low?
Answer: With decreasing battery power, the mobile's transmission signal weakens, reducing its network reception capability.