Artificial Intelligence and Data Science are the fastest-growing fields globally, offering numerous career opportunities. They play a significant role in shaping the future by integrating technology and innovative ideas. These fields offer the highest career potential. Graduates from these courses will be highly skilled professionals ready to enter the IT and software sectors. Students trained in these areas will be equipped for jobs in research, development, and cutting-edge technology.

The career prospects in AI and Data Science are vast. According to Quacquarelli Symonds, a leading higher education analytics firm, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, ranks first in Asia for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. According to the QS ranking, there are colleges in India for higher studies in these two subjects.

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

2. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

3. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

4. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

6. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

7. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

Foreign Universities to study Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

2. Carnegie Mellon University

3. Oxford University

4. University of California, Berkeley

5. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Job roles attainable through Artificial Intelligence courses include AI Engineer, Machine Learning Engineer, Data Scientist, AI Research Scientist, and AI Consultant.

Data Science courses open doors to various career opportunities such as Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, and Data Engineer. Jobs are also available in various sectors like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. These courses are an excellent option for those aspiring to high-level careers.