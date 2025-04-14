Career Guide: Steps to become a Software Engineer without a degree

Career
Follow this simple guide to become a software engineer without a degree in India.
Start learning fundamental programming languages such as Python, Java, C++, or JavaScript.
Certifications help you build credibility and skills. Platforms like Coursera, Udemy, and edX offer courses on software development and other essential topics.
Create your own personal projects or contribute to open-source projects. Showcase your best work.
Seek internships or freelance projects to gain practical experience. This step is crucial for building skills if you don’t have a degree.
Participate in hackathons or coding bootcamps to gain exposure and connect with potential employers. Connect with local or online tech communities.
Start applying for jobs after gaining exposure. Focus on interview preparation, especially for technical interviews.
