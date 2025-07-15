UPSC Exam Preparation Tips for Beginners: 10 Common FAQs Answered
Preparing for the UPSC exam? Get expert tips on when to start your preparation, which subjects to choose, and how to handle the challenges. Clear your doubts with answers to 10 frequently asked questions by UPSC aspirants.
10 Common Questions Every UPSC Aspirant Has
Do you dream of serving the nation as an IAS officer? If yes, we've compiled 10 common questions that every UPSC aspirant has. When to start UPSC preparation? Which stream is best for UPSC in graduation? Which subjects in graduation will make UPSC prep easier? Find answers to these and more here.
Q: Can I Start UPSC Prep After 12th?
A: Yes. After 12th is a great time to start. The earlier you begin, the stronger your foundation.
Q: Where Do I Begin UPSC Preparation?
A: Start with NCERT books from 6th to 12th grade, focusing on History, Political Science, Geography, Economics, and Science. Begin with 2 hours daily, gradually increasing study time.
Q: Which Graduation Subject is Good for UPSC?
A: Choose a subject you understand and enjoy, whether Arts, Science, or Commerce. Ensure it can be your UPSC optional subject.
Q: When to Start Reading Newspapers for Current Affairs?
A: Start reading newspapers daily from the beginning for strong current affairs. It might be tough initially, but it'll become a habit.
Q: Is Coaching Necessary for UPSC?
A: If you can self-study, coaching isn't immediately necessary. Use free online resources. Having a mentor for guidance is helpful.
Q: How to Improve English and Writing Skills?
A: Write a page in English daily or summarize news articles. Regular practice will improve your writing skills.
Q: How to Handle Social Media During UPSC Prep?
A: Limit social media if it distracts you. If it motivates you, follow positive content and toppers, but in moderation.
Q: How Many Hours to Study Daily for UPSC?
A: Start with 2-3 hours daily, gradually increasing to 6-8 hours. Quality of study is more important than quantity.
Q: When to Start Answer Writing for UPSC?
A: Start writing answers to short questions after finishing NCERT books. This improves thinking and writing skills.
Q: What to Do When Demotivated During UPSC Prep?
A: UPSC prep is long and demanding. When demotivated, remember your goal. Imagine your name with IAS. Think of your parents' happiness. Recall the struggles of UPSC toppers like Shakti Dubey, Srushti Deshmukh. Affirm, 'I can do this. I will do this.' This will remotivate you.