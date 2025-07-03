Preparing for government exams? A strong grip on GK is essential. Here are 50 GK questions and answers covering current affairs, history, science, and geography to boost your preparation.

GK Questions and Answers 2025: General Knowledge isn't just a subject; it's the backbone of government competitive exam preparation. Whether you're preparing for UPSC, SSC, Railway, Bank, Police, NDA, or any other state-level competitive exam, a strong hold on general knowledge is crucial. The stronger your grasp of current affairs, history, science, geography, social reform, the freedom struggle, Indian culture, world history, and modern science, the higher your chances of success in the exam. Here's a set of 50 GK questions and answers frequently asked in competitive exams.

GK Questions and Answers: Social Reform and Freedom Movement

1. Who was the last Governor-General of Independent India?

Answer: C. Rajagopalachari.

2. Who and when declared 'Purna Swaraj'?

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru, in 1929.

3. Who founded the Brahmo Samaj?

Answer: Raja Ram Mohan Roy.

4. Who was the Queen of Jhansi in the 1857 war?

Answer: Rani Lakshmibai.

5. Who gave the slogan 'Jai Hind'?

Answer: Subhas Chandra Bose.

6. Where did Mahatma Gandhi hold his first Satyagraha?

Answer: Champaran (Bihar).

7. Who delivered the first Hindi speech at the United Nations?

Answer: Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

8. Who campaigned for widow remarriage?

Answer: Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

9. Who is called the 'Nightingale of India'?

Answer: Sarojini Naidu.

GK Questions Related to the Indian Freedom Struggle

10. Which 1858 law transferred power from the East India Company to the British government?

Answer: Government of India Act, 1858.

11. When was the Congress established?

Answer: In 1885.

12. Who and when started the Dandi March?

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi, in 1930.

13. What was the name of the first female president of Congress?

Answer: Annie Besant.

14. Who is the author of the book 'India Wins Freedom'?

Answer: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

15. Who is called the Iron Man of India?

Answer: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

16. Which Mughal emperor built the Red Fort?

Answer: Shah Jahan.

17. Who was the first Sultan of India?

Answer: Qutubuddin Aibak.

18. Who is famous for his bravery in the Battle of Haldighati?

Answer: Maharana Pratap.

19. In whose court did Ibn Battuta arrive?

Answer: Muhammad bin Tughlaq.

20. What was Shah Jahan's real name?

Answer: Prince Khurram.

21. Who was the founder of the Lodi dynasty?

Answer: Bahlul Lodi.

GK Questions Related to History

22. What is the oldest civilization in India?

Answer: Indus Valley Civilization.

23. Who wrote the book "Arthashastra"?

Answer: Chanakya (Kautilya).

24. Around which river did the Vedic civilization develop?

Answer: Saraswati River.

25. Where was the 'Great Bath' found in Mohenjo-daro?

Answer: In the excavation of the Indus Valley.

Questions related to world history

26. When did World War I begin?

Answer: In 1914.

27. Who was the leader of Germany during World War II?

Answer: Hitler.

28. Where was the first atomic bomb dropped?

Answer: On the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

29. Who painted the 'Mona Lisa'?

Answer: Leonardo da Vinci.

30. What was the name of the traveler who discovered the sea route to India?

Answer: Vasco da Gama.

31. What was the name of the first President of America?

Answer: George Washington.

GK Questions Related to Ancient India

32. In which language were most ancient Indian books written?

Answer: Sanskrit.

33. Which empire are Ashoka's pillars and inscriptions associated with?

Answer: Maurya Empire.

34. Who started Buddhism and from where?

Answer: Gautam Buddha from Lumbini (which is now in Nepal).

35. By what other name is Samudragupta known?

Answer: Indian Napoleon (for winning many battles).

GK Questions Related to Science and Technology

36. What is a fathometer used for?

Answer: To measure the depth of the sea.

37. Where does the image form in our eye?

Answer: On the retina.

38. What is the black dot in the middle of the eye called?

Answer: Pupil.

39. What is the minimum distance for clear vision?

Answer: 25 centimeters.

40. Which mirror has the largest viewing area?

Answer: Convex Mirror.

41. What is a light-year a measure of?

Answer: Distance.

42. What is the smallest unit of length?

Answer: Fermi meter.

43. What is the radius of curvature of a plane mirror?

Answer: Infinity.

44. What is the ability to do work called?

Answer: Energy.

45. What is the unit of measurement for Farad?

Answer: Capacitance.

General Knowledge Questions and Answers for Competitive Exams

46. Which is the smallest state in India?

Answer: Goa.

47. Who invented the telephone?

Answer: Alexander Graham Bell.

48. Which is the largest continent in the world?

Answer: Asia (in terms of both area and population).

49. Which planet is known as the 'Red Planet'?

Answer: Mars.

50. What is the currency of Japan called?

Answer: Yen.