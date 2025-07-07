UPSC GK Questions 2025: The UPSC exam is one of the toughest in India. Success requires a strong grasp of history, geography, politics, economics, environment, and current affairs. Read 40 important UPSC GS questions and answers here.
UPSC GK Questions 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the most prestigious in India, with millions of candidates vying for top positions like IAS, IPS, and IFS every year. The UPSC CSE (Civil Services Examination) Prelims is considered crucial. The General Studies (GS Paper 1) of the UPSC Prelims covers various subjects, including history, geography, politics (polity), economics, environment, and current affairs. This exam not only tests the depth of your knowledge but also assesses your understanding of facts. If you are preparing for UPSC GS, the 40 most important questions and answers provided here can be a solid step towards your success. These questions are based on previous years' UPSC trends, latest current affairs, and potential topics. Read these questions carefully, revise them repeatedly, and see how your confidence and score both improve.
History GK
Question 1: What was the immediate cause of the 1857 revolt?
a) British policies
b) Death of Peshwa
c) Cartridges in Enfield rifles
d) Nana Sahib's opposition
Answer: c) Cartridges in Enfield rifles
Question 2: In which year was the Gandhi-Irwin Pact signed?
a) 1930
b) 1931
c) 1929
d) 1932
Answer: b) 1931
Question 3: Who founded the Swaraj Party?
a) Mahatma Gandhi
b) Motilal Nehru and C.R. Das
c) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
d) Rabindranath Tagore
Answer: b) Motilal Nehru and C.R. Das
Question 4: Who was the first Indian to pass the ICS exam?
a) Satyendra Nath Tagore
b) Rabindranath Tagore
c) Gopal Krishna Gokhale
d) Surendranath Banerjee
Answer: a) Satyendra Nath Tagore
Question 5: In which year was the Indian Constituent Assembly formed?
a) 1948
b) 1946
c) 1950
d) 1947
Answer: b) 1946
Geography GK
Question 6: What is black soil known as in India?
a) Alluvial soil
b) Regur soil
c) Laterite soil
d) Yellow soil
Answer: b) Regur soil
Question 7: What are Tropical Deciduous Forests called?
a) Monsoon forests
b) Coniferous forests
c) Savanna forests
d) Arctic forests
Answer: a) Monsoon forests
Question 8: Which is the longest river in India?
a) Godavari
b) Yamuna
c) Brahmaputra
d) Ganga
Answer: d) Ganga
Question 9: Where are the Nilgiri hills located?
a) Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala
b) Assam
c) Punjab
d) Rajasthan
Answer: a) Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala
Question 10: The Cauvery water dispute is between which states?
a) Tamil Nadu and Karnataka
b) Maharashtra and Goa
c) Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
d) Odisha and Jharkhand
Answer: a) Tamil Nadu and Karnataka
Polity GK
Question 11: Which words were added to the Preamble of the Indian Constitution by the 42nd Amendment?
a) Secular and Republic
b) Socialist, Secular, and Integrity
c) Justice and Liberty
d) Liberty and Equality
Answer: b) Socialist, Secular, and Integrity
Question 12: Who is the constitutional head of India?
a) President
b) Prime Minister
c) Vice President
d) Parliament
Answer: a) President
Question 13: Which committee recommended the Panchayati Raj system?
a) Balwant Rai Mehta Committee
b) Ashok Mehta Committee
c) Sarkaria Commission
d) Kasturirangan Committee
Answer: a) Balwant Rai Mehta Committee
Question 14: Who appoints the Governor?
a) President
b) Prime Minister
c) Chief Minister
d) Supreme Court
Answer: a) President
Question 15: Which part of the Constitution deals with Fundamental Rights?
a) Part III
b) Part IV
c) Part II
d) Part V
Answer: a) Part III
Economy GK
Question 16: Which is the central bank of India?
a) Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
b) SBI
c) NABARD
d) ICICI
Answer: a) Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Question 17: What is the full form of GDP?
a) General Development Project
b) Gross Development Programme
c) Gross Domestic Product
d) Gross Demand Production
Answer: c) Gross Domestic Product
Question 18: By whom was the Planning Commission of India replaced?
a) Economic Commission
b) NITI Aayog
c) Finance Commission
d) Public Service Commission
Answer: b) NITI Aayog
Question 19: When was GST implemented in India?
a) 1 July 2017
b) 15 August 2016
c) 1 January 2016
d) 1 April 2018
Answer: a) 1 July 2017
Question 20: What is the meaning of FDI?
a) Foreign Direct Investment
b) Fiscal Development Index
c) Federal Department of Investment
d) Financial Domestic Investment
Answer: a) Foreign Direct Investment
Environment & Science GK
Question 21: What was the Chipko movement related to?
a) Protection of forests
b) Water resources
c) Mining
d) Pollution
Answer: a) Protection of forests
Question 22: Which gas protects the ozone layer?
a) O₃
b) CO₂
c) CH₄
d) H₂O
Answer: a) O₃
Question 23: When was the Paris Agreement on climate change signed?
a) 2015
b) 2016
c) 2012
d) 2010
Answer: a) 2015
Question 24: What is the Indian government's scheme to promote electric vehicles?
a) FAME
b) MAKE
c) UDAY
d) AMRUT
Answer: a) FAME
Question 25: Which organization releases reports on climate change?
a) IPCC
b) IMF
c) WHO
d) WTO
Answer: a) IPCC
Current Affairs (Based on 2024-25)
Question 26: What is the objective of ISRO's Aditya L1 mission?
a) Monitoring Earth's climate
b) Sending a rover to Mars
c) Landing on the Moon
d) Studying the Sun
Answer: d) Studying the Sun
Question 27: In which Indian city was the G20 Summit 2023 held?
a) New Delhi
b) Mumbai
c) Bengaluru
d) Hyderabad
Answer: a) New Delhi
Question 28: When was India's new Parliament building inaugurated?
a) May 2023
b) August 2022
c) January 2024
d) April 2025
Answer: a) May 2023
Question 29: Which Indian athlete won gold at the Paris Olympics 2024?
a) Neeraj Chopra
b) PV Sindhu
c) Bajrang Punia
d) None
Answer: d) None
Question 30: Who started 'Navodaya Vidyalaya'?
a) Rajiv Gandhi
b) Indira Gandhi
c) Atal Bihari Vajpayee
d) Lal Bahadur Shastri
Answer: a) Rajiv Gandhi
Top 10 Special Day Based Current Affairs Questions and Answers (2025)
Question 31: When is World Population Day celebrated?
Answer: July 11
Question 32: When is National Doctor's Day celebrated in India?
Answer: July 1
Question 33: On which date is World Earth Day celebrated?
Answer: April 22
Question 34: Why is National Science Day celebrated?
Answer: In commemoration of the discovery of the Raman Effect by C.V. Raman, on February 28
Question 35: When is World Water Day celebrated?
Answer: March 22
Question 36: When is National Youth Day celebrated and why?
Answer: January 12, in commemoration of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary
Question 37: When is World Book Day celebrated?
Answer: April 23
Question 38: When is International Labour Day celebrated?
Answer: May 1
Question 39: Why and when is National Technology Day celebrated?
Answer: May 11, in commemoration of the success of the Pokhran nuclear tests (1998)
Question 40: When is International Mother Language Day celebrated?
Answer: February 21