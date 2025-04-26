UP Board 12th Topper Mahak Jaiswal's Success Story
Mahak Jaiswal topped the UP Board 12th exams with 97.20%. Her subject-wise marks and preparation strategy are truly inspiring. Learn about her plans, family background, and the key to her success.
| Published : Apr 26 2025, 03:29 PM
Who is Mahak Jaiswal, UP Board 2025 Intermediate Topper?
17-year-old Mahak Jaiswal secured first place in the UP Board 12th Result 2025. Scoring 97.20%, she is a science student from Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College.
Mahak Didn't Expect to Top
Mahak expected to be on the top list but was surprised to secure first place. She was hoping for around 95% and was overjoyed with the result.
Studied 9-10 Hours Daily
Mahak stayed away from her mobile and studied 9-10 hours daily. She focused on understanding each chapter thoroughly and revising difficult topics.
Mahak's Advice: Focus and Repetition
Mahak advises students to study quietly and focus on repetition. She believes these are the keys to success.
Mahak's Dream: To Become a Doctor
Mahak aspires to be a doctor and has started preparing for NEET. Her talent and hard work show that big dreams can be achieved.
Mahak's Subject-Wise Marks
Mahak scored exceptionally well in all subjects: 95 in Hindi, 95 in English, 99 in Physics, 98 in Chemistry, and 99 in Biology, totaling 486/500.
Mahak's Father is a Shopkeeper
Mahak's father, Shiv Prasad Jaiswal, is a shopkeeper, and her mother, Kusum Jaiswal, is a homemaker. Her elder sister, Arushi, also excelled in academics.
