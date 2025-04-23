Aditya Vikram Agarwal, hailing from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, secured an All India Rank 9 in the UPSC CSE 2024. He attributes his success to his perseverance, consistent efforts, and unwavering family support. Learn about Aditya's inspiring UPSC journey.

Aditya Vikram Agarwal UPSC Success Story: Aditya Vikram Agarwal, a resident of Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar, Haryana), has won everyone's heart by securing an All India Rank 9 in the UPSC CSE 2024. He is currently celebrating this joyous occasion with his family and friends. When asked about his journey and struggles, he shared his experience with heartfelt sincerity.

Aditya Vikram Agarwal's Story of Struggle and Setbacks Before UPSC Success

Aditya Vikram Agarwal spoke about his struggles before achieving UPSC success, saying, "This was my fifth attempt. I reached the interview stage twice before, but couldn't get selected. It was very disheartening at the time, but I never gave up. I picked myself up every time and moved forward. Meditation always helped me stay mentally calm."

Routine, Not Motivation, Played a Key Role

"People ask how I stayed motivated. My answer is, motivation works for a short time, but a proper routine sustains you in the long run. My daily routine was to wake up, go to the library, study all day, and return home in the evening. This routine kept me disciplined, and I was determined to succeed no matter what."

Family Became the Biggest Support in UPSC Success

When asked to whom he would give the biggest credit for this success, he clearly stated, “I can't name just one person, but my mom, dad, and elder sister, all three of them always stood by me.” Aditya Vikram Agarwal's story is an inspiration for those UPSC aspirants who get discouraged by one or two failures and give up their preparation midway.