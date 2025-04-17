UGC NET Exam June 2025: Applications open; Check dates, eligibility, and how to apply
Apply online for the UGC NET June 2025 exam. Check key dates, eligibility criteria, and the application process. Learn about JRF and Assistant Professor positions.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the online application portal for the UGC NET June 2025 examination. This national-level test plays a key role in determining the eligibility of Indian citizens for Assistant Professor roles, Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), and admission to PhD programmes across various universities and institutions in India.
Exam Schedule:
Online Application Start Date: April 16, 2025
Online Application Last Date: May 7, 2025 (until 11:59 PM)
Last Date for Fee Payment: May 8, 2025 (until 11:59 PM)
Application Correction Window: May 9, 2025, to May 10, 2025 (until 11:59 PM)
Exam Center Announcement: To be announced later
Admit Card Download: To be announced later
Exam Date (Tentative): June 21, 2025, to June 30, 2025
Exam Center, Date, and Time: As mentioned on the admit card
Release of Recorded Responses and Answer Key: To be announced later on the website
Website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/
Application Fee: - General/Unreserved: Rs. 1150/
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)/OBC-NCL: Rs. 600/-
SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: Rs. 325/-
Important Instructions: Applicants must apply online only through https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. No other mode of application will be accepted. Applicants should not submit more than one application.
If you face any difficulties applying for UGC NET June 2025, please contact 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.