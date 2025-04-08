Career: Earn Lakhs Sipping Tea, Become a Pro Tea Taster

Career
Did you know that you can earn a good salary just by tasting tea? In India, it has become a profession where you can earn lakhs with an understanding of taste and aroma.
The Tea Taster Job Role is not just about drinking tea, but also about assessing its aroma, color, taste, and quality. They decide whether the tea is fit to for customers or not.
If you have a degree in Food Science, Agriculture, or Botany, you can come into this field. Even people without a degree are trained if they are good at testing.
In India, institutions like North Bengal University offer PG Diploma in Tea Management courses. Also, many private institutions in West Bengal and Assam have these courses.
Initially, a tea taster gets a salary of Rs 20000 to 30000. With experience, it can reach up to 1 lakh. Senior tea tasters get a good package in companies like Tata Tea, Goodricke.
It is not easy to keep tasting tea all day long. This can affect your smell and testing sense. But if you are a Tea Lover, then this profession can become a dream job for you.
The demand for tea in India will never decrease. Due to the global demand for Darjeeling Tea, Assam Tea, Nilgiri Tea, the Tea Taster Career Scope in India is increasing every year.
