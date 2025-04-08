Career

Career: Earn Lakhs Sipping Tea, Become a Pro Tea Taster

Unique Career Earning Money by Drinking Tea

Did you know that you can earn a good salary just by tasting tea? In India, it has become a profession where you can earn lakhs with an understanding of taste and aroma.

Who is a Tea Taster and What Do They Do?

The Tea Taster Job Role is not just about drinking tea, but also about assessing its aroma, color, taste, and quality. They decide whether the tea is fit to for customers or not.

Eligibility for Tea Taster

If you have a degree in Food Science, Agriculture, or Botany, you can come into this field. Even people without a degree are trained if they are good at testing.

Where to Get Tea Taster Training?

In India, institutions like North Bengal University offer PG Diploma in Tea Management courses. Also, many private institutions in West Bengal and Assam have these courses.

Tea Taster Salary: How Much Salary Do You Get?

Initially, a tea taster gets a salary of Rs 20000 to 30000. With experience, it can reach up to 1 lakh. Senior tea tasters get a good package in companies like Tata Tea, Goodricke.

These Qualities are Required to Become a Tea Taster

  • Sharp ability to recognize smell and taste
  • Patience and analytical thinking
  • Skill to write reports
  • The skill to recognize every flavor and aroma of tea

Tea Taster's Job is Fun But Also Has Some Challenges

It is not easy to keep tasting tea all day long. This can affect your smell and testing sense. But if you are a Tea Lover, then this profession can become a dream job for you.

Bright Future in the World of Tea

The demand for tea in India will never decrease. Due to the global demand for Darjeeling Tea, Assam Tea, Nilgiri Tea, the Tea Taster Career Scope in India is increasing every year.

