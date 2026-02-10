Study in the US: UCSC Silicon Valley Offers $1,000 Merit Scholarship for F1 Visa Students
Scholarship: UCSC Silicon Valley has announced a $1,000 merit scholarship for new F-1 international students. Find out about the eligibility criteria and how to apply for this opportunity.
Scholarship Announcement
UCSC Silicon Valley Extension in California has a new scholarship for international students. New F-1 visa students get a $1,000 tuition discount for their first quarter.
What are the eligibility criteria?
To get this scholarship, students must meet key criteria. Applicants must be new, full-time F-1 visa students. It's not for continuing, part-time, or other visa holders.
How to Apply?
First, apply for your desired program and submit documents. Then, fill out a separate scholarship application, including a 300-500 word personal statement about your goals.
Important Dates
Keep deadlines in mind when applying. Application dates are: Fall: June 15; Winter: Oct 15; Spring: Jan 15; Summer: April 1. Only timely applications are considered.
Rules to Note
Recipients must stay full-time (12 units/quarter) with a 3.0 GPA. Following visa rules and attending orientation is mandatory. Apply early due to visa processing times.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.