IIT Madras Launches BS in Aeronautics: No JEE Score Needed! Check More Details
IIT Madras Update: IIT Madras has launched an online BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology. No JEE score is needed, Class 12 pass or diploma holders can apply. The course offers online learning, projects, and placement support.
IIT Madras's big announcement
IIT Madras, a top Indian institute, has launched a new online BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology. The best part? You don't need a score from the tough JEE entrance exam to join.
Who can apply?
To enroll, students just need to have passed 12th grade. Diploma holders can also apply. There's no age limit or cap on enrollment, making it a golden opportunity for all.
Curriculum and Special Features
The course includes online classes and live tutorials. It offers skill training in growing fields like UAVs and space systems. You'll even get to work on projects using CFD tools.
Exams and Job Opportunities
Exams are both online and in-person. The placement cell helps grads find jobs in aerospace firms and startups. It also aids in pursuing higher studies via the GATE exam.
How to Apply?
Students can apply via the official IIT Madras website. If you're into space tech, now's the time to study at a top IIT without the stress of the JEE exam. Make your dream real!
