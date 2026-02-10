IGNOU Placement Drive Feb 10-13: Big Job Opportunity for Students and Alumni
IGNOU Placement Drive 2026: IGNOU is conducting a major placement drive from Feb 10–13 across multiple regional centres. UG, PG students and alumni can apply for Fintech, IT, and BPO roles with attractive salaries.
IGNOU's Mega Placement Announcement
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced a large-scale placement drive for its students. The drive is organized by the university's Campus Placement Cell (CPC).
Where and when will it be held?
This placement drive is scheduled from February 10 to 13, 2026. It will be held at IGNOU Regional Centres in Bijapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Bengaluru, and Dehradun.
Who can participate?
Current undergraduate and postgraduate students at IGNOU, as well as alumni, can participate. Candidates should have good communication skills and wear formal attire for the interview.
What documents are required?
Attendees must bring originals and copies of: Updated CV, two passport-size photos, IGNOU ID Card, government-issued photo ID, educational certificates, and experience letters.
What jobs are available?
Top Fintech, IT, and BPO firms are hiring for roles like Assistant Relationship Manager, Customer Support Executive, HR Generalist, and Sales Expert. Pre-registration is mandatory.
