National College of Ireland (NCI) announces a ₹75 lakh scholarship exclusively for Indian postgraduate students in Business, Computing, and Psychology, easing tuition costs and supporting career-focused education in Ireland.
Image Credit : Getty
Higher Education in Ireland: ₹75 Lakh Scholarship for Indian Students!
For many Indian students, studying abroad is a big dream, but the high cost often stops them. Now, a top college in Ireland has announced a mega ₹75 lakh scholarship to help make that dream a reality.
Image Credit : Getty
National College of Ireland
Ireland's National College of Ireland (NCI) made this special announcement to celebrate its 75th anniversary. Ireland's Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, officially launched the scholarship at a recent education conference in Delhi.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Which courses does this scholarship apply to?
This ₹75 lakh scholarship is exclusively for Indian students pursuing postgraduate degrees in Ireland. The college is offering this for students who choose to study Business, Computing, and Psychology.
Image Credit : Getty
Economic burden will be greatly reduced
The college will provide this financial aid as a tuition fee reduction. They will award the scholarship based on both the student's academic merit and their financial need. This move is expected to greatly reduce the financial burden on deserving students.
Image Credit : Getty
NCI College ensures employment
NCI, founded in 1951, is a famous government-funded college in Dublin with around 6,500 students. The college focuses on providing practical, industry-aligned training, not just textbook knowledge, to make students job-ready.
Image Credit : Gemini
Scholarship
NCI's President, Prof Gina Quinn, promised that this scholarship will help talented Indian students get a job-focused education. She added that the college has direct links with top finance and tech companies in Ireland, which helps students find jobs easily after graduation.
Image Credit : Getty
Ireland is becoming a favorite country for Indian students!
Lately, more Indian students are choosing Ireland over the UK and US for its great education and safe environment. With good post-study visa options to find a job, this NCI scholarship is a jackpot opportunity for Indian students.
