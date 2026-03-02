5 5 Image Credit : Getty

NIT Trichy Visiting Consultants / Faculty / Technical Posts

The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) is holding walk-in interviews for around 13 posts. They are looking for Visiting Consultants, Faculty, and Technical staff. If you have an MBBS, MSc, BAMS, BHMS, BPT, or a post-graduate degree, you might be eligible. The salary will be as per the institute's pay scale. Just show up for the walk-in interviews on the scheduled dates: 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 6th March 2026. For more details, check their official website, nitt.edu.