Latest Government Job Alert: RBI, BPSC, DSSSB, and More Announce New Vacancies
Sarkari Naukri Alert: Top government jobs are open at RBI, BPSC, DSSSB and more in March 2026. Check vacancies, eligibility, salary details and apply online before the deadlines.
15
Image Credit : Getty
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced 173 vacancies for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) post. To apply, you need an LLB or an equivalent law degree from a recognized university. The age limit is typically 22-35 years, with special relaxations for reserved categories as per rules. The salary follows the judicial service pay scale and includes security benefits. Don't miss the deadline! Apply on the official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, by 18th March 2026.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
DSSSB Various Post Recruitment 2026
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is hiring for 216 Group B & C posts like Radiographer and Patwari. If you're a 10th/12th pass, a diploma holder, or a graduate, you can apply. The age limit is generally 18-32 years, depending on the post. You can get a salary from ₹25,000 to over ₹70,000 based on the 7th CPC. Last day to apply is 28th March 2026. Head over to the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in to submit your application.
35
Image Credit : Getty
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking for 650 Assistants. Any graduate from a recognized university can apply for this post. The age criteria is 20-28 years, with relaxations for reserved categories as per the rules. The gross salary is great, around ₹44,000 to ₹50,000 per month, plus other allowances. The last date to apply is 8th March 2026. You can find the application form on the official RBI website, rbi.org.in.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2026
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) is recruiting for about 53 medical and non-medical positions. Depending on the post, the required qualification can be 10th pass, a graduate degree, MBBS, or a diploma. The age limit also varies for each post. Salary will be as per the 7th CPC pay scale plus allowances. Note the different deadlines: some posts close on 10th March 2026, while others are open until 20th March 2026. To apply, visit the official TMC website at tmc.gov.in.
55
Image Credit : Getty
NIT Trichy Visiting Consultants / Faculty / Technical Posts
The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) is holding walk-in interviews for around 13 posts. They are looking for Visiting Consultants, Faculty, and Technical staff. If you have an MBBS, MSc, BAMS, BHMS, BPT, or a post-graduate degree, you might be eligible. The salary will be as per the institute's pay scale. Just show up for the walk-in interviews on the scheduled dates: 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 6th March 2026. For more details, check their official website, nitt.edu.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.
Latest Videos