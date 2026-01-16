Study Abroad: These 5 US Universities Offer 100% Scholarships to International Students
Dreaming of studying in the US without financial stress? Discover five top American universities offering 100% scholarships to international students, making a fully funded US education possible.
100% Scholarship
The United States is a dream destination for many students, but high education costs often stand in the way. To bridge this gap, several top US universities offer 100% scholarships. Here are five such institutions.
1. University of St. Thomas, Minnesota
Offers top courses in Business, Engineering, and Law. The GHR Fellows programme gives full tuition for business majors. The Schulze Innovation Scholarship is for entrepreneurs with a GPA over 3.5.
2. University of Michigan-Dearborn
This university focuses on research in Engineering, Computer Science, and Business. Each college has its own aid programmes. Students can apply for aid on their department's website.
3. Cornell University
A paradise for PhD students, this university offers 100% aid covering tuition, health insurance, and a monthly stipend. Partial funding is available for some Master's programmes.
4. West Virginia University Institute of Technology
Known for technology and hands-on training. It offers merit-based tuition waivers to talented students. Great opportunities exist for Engineering and Business students.
5. University of Notre Dame
This university is unique in meeting 100% of students' financial needs, regardless of nationality. Aid is based on family finances and includes grants and campus jobs.
Things to Note
1. English Skills: Most colleges require TOEFL or IELTS.
2. Apply Early: Apply 6-8 months ahead as spots are limited.
3. Website: Check official sites for eligibility and deadlines.
