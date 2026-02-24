IITs Launch Credit Transfer and Student Exchange Programme 2026
IITs are introducing a credit transfer and student exchange programme, allowing undergraduates to study courses at any of the 23 campuses, gain all-round skills, and complete full-time internships, enhancing learning and opportunities.
IITs: A Game-Changing Move
In a significant move for higher education in India, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are set to introduce a student exchange programme, allowing students from one IIT to study temporarily at another IIT campus.
23 Campuses, One Big Family!
Who Gets to Go First?
To start with, the plan is to include about 5% of all undergraduate students in this exchange programme. A team headed by IIT Madras is framing the rules. It will become official once every IIT Senate gives its approval.
Sports & Arts Stars Get Priority
The programme gives special preference to students who are good at sports and arts. For instance, if a student feels IIT Delhi has top-class sports facilities, they can spend a semester there and then come back to their home campus. IIT Madras Dean Prathap Haridas says this will help students develop all-round skills.
Internships and Start-up Dreams
NITs and IIITs to Join Soon?
