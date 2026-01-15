Study Abroad: University of Glasgow Offers ₹18 Lakh Scholarship for Indian Students
The renowned University of Glasgow in Britain has announced an ₹18 lakh scholarship for Indian students who wish to pursue postgraduate studies in the 2026-27 academic year. Students with excellent academic records can apply.
Want to study in Britain?
Who can apply?
• Course: For one-year full-time Master's in Banking, Finance, Economics, HRM, etc.
• Eligibility: Excellent academics with over 70% in the Indian system.
• Nationality: Must be an Indian citizen with International Fee Status.
Important Dates
Applications for this scholarship are accepted in two rounds:
1. Round 1: Deadline - February 23, 2026. (Selected candidates notified by March 6).
2. Round 2: Deadline - May 18, 2026. (Selected candidates notified by May 29).
How to Apply
Eligible students can visit the university's official website at gla.ac.uk/scholarships/asbsindiaachieversaward, select "Apply Now," and enter their details.
Additional Benefits
The university also offers perks like free bus travel in Scotland for under-22s. Other scholarships like 'World Changers' are also available. Founded in 1451, it ranks 79th in the 2026 QS Rankings.
