Assistant Vice President (IS Audit) Vacancy and Salary

There are 12 posts for Assistant Vice President (IS Audit). This is a contract-based position for candidates between 27 and 45 years old (as of January 31, 2026). The annual CTC can go up to ₹50 lakh. Your posting could be in Mumbai, Hyderabad, or on mobile duty. The contract is for 3 years, and the bank can extend it by another 2 years. This is a great opportunity for experienced professionals looking for a high-profile, high-salary role.