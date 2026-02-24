SBI Careers 2026: Golden Opportunity for Professionals, Check How to Apply
SBI Careers: The State Bank of India has announced a big recruitment drive for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts under its 2026 notification. The best part? Selection is only through an interview, with salaries going up to ₹50 lakh!
State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring Specialist Cadre Officers
If you've been searching for a well-paying job in the banking world, here's some great news. The State Bank of India (SBI) just released a notification for 116 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts. You can apply online at sbi.co.in until March 15, 2026. What makes this special is that there's no written exam—selection is purely by interview, with some roles offering a package of up to ₹50 lakh per year.
How many posts are available?
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 116 positions. The roles include Assistant Vice President (IS Audit), Deputy Manager (IS Audit), and Deputy Manager (Chartered Accountant - Internal Audit). Read on to find out the salary for each post.
Assistant Vice President (IS Audit) Vacancy and Salary
There are 12 posts for Assistant Vice President (IS Audit). This is a contract-based position for candidates between 27 and 45 years old (as of January 31, 2026). The annual CTC can go up to ₹50 lakh. Your posting could be in Mumbai, Hyderabad, or on mobile duty. The contract is for 3 years, and the bank can extend it by another 2 years. This is a great opportunity for experienced professionals looking for a high-profile, high-salary role.
Deputy Manager (IS Audit) Vacancy and Salary
SBI is hiring for 43 Deputy Manager (IS Audit) positions. This is a regular post in the MMGS-II grade. The age limit is 25 to 35 years. You could be posted in Mumbai, Hyderabad, or on mobile duty. The selection process involves shortlisting candidates and then conducting an interview. As a regular post, it comes with an attractive salary and other banking sector benefits.
Deputy Manager (Chartered Accountant - Internal Audit) Vacancy and Salary
There are 61 posts open for Deputy Manager (Chartered Accountant - Internal Audit). This is also a regular post (MMGS-II). The age criteria is 21 to 35 years. Postings can be at the Hyderabad Corporate Centre, a Circle Audit Office, or in Mumbai. The job may require you to travel across India and even abroad for audits. Being a regular post, it offers a good salary and perks as per banking industry norms.
How will the SBI SCO selection happen?
There will be no written exam for this recruitment. The selection process is straightforward: first, the bank will shortlist applications. Then, shortlisted candidates will be called for a direct interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks you get in the interview. If two candidates score the same, the older candidate will be given preference.
How much is the application fee?
For General, EWS, and OBC category candidates, the application fee is ₹750. There is no fee for SC, ST, and PwBD category candidates. You have to pay the fee online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2026: How to apply?
First, go to the official website, sbi.co.in. Find the 'Careers' section and click on the relevant recruitment link. Fill out the online application form carefully. Pay the application fee. Finally, submit the form and take a printout for your records.
