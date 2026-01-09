52% of Indian Youth Ready to Work Abroad as Salaries Fall Short, Reveals Study
A Turn Group study reveals 52% of Indian youth are keen to work abroad, citing low salaries at home. Germany and the UK are top choices for better pay, career growth and economic stability.
Youth who want to go abroad
For many Indian youth, success is now closely linked to global opportunities and international exposure. A study by Turn Group reveals that 52% of young Indians are planning to work abroad, driven by the search for better salaries, career growth and improved living standards.
Why do they want to go abroad?
The main reasons for moving abroad are economic progress (46%) for higher income, and career growth (34%) for better work experience. Other factors include personal preference (9%).
Changing preferred countries
Preferences have shifted from the US. Germany is now the top choice (43%), followed by the UK (17%), Japan (9%), and the USA (4%). 57% believe Indian talent is in high demand globally.
Nurses' Migration
Notably, 61% of nurses moving abroad are from Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities. Delhi (17%), South India (9%), and the Northeast (9%) are the main sources for nursing talent.
Obstacles and Challenges
Despite interest, youth face challenges. The biggest hurdles are language barriers (44%) and fear of fraudulent job agencies (48%). Other issues include lack of guidance (33%).
