Top 5 Mistakes Students Make While Preparing for CAT and How to Avoid Them
Are you preparing for CAT 2025? Boost your score by avoiding these 5 common preparation mistakes. Learn how to stay motivated, plan effectively, and practice strategically for exam success.
CAT Preparation
Preparing for the CAT exam is a big task. Many students work hard but still don’t get the results they expect. That’s often because of small but serious mistakes made during preparation. Let’s look at the top 5 mistakes, so you can avoid them and improve your chances.
1. No Personal Motivation
Ask yourself why you want to appear for CAT. Do you wish to do MBA because you want to or is it peer pressure? Having clear goals and motivation is essential to cracking CAT and getting a good score.
2. Ignoring the Basics and Exam Pattern
Many students appearing for the exam for the first time delve into the studies without acquainting themselves with the exam pattern. Start by carefully reading the official CAT website or a recent exam guide to learn the format.
Moreover, don’t start solving advanced level questions without knowing the basics. Spend the first few weeks brushing up on school-level maths, grammar, and reading skills.
3. No Study Plan
If you’re not disciplined and don’t have a fixed schedule, the chances of getting a high score are very unlikely. Some students study random subjects in a day, which often results in missing certain other important topics. So, make a weekly plan. Divide your time between the three sections and include regular revision.
4. Not Practising Mock Tests
Practising mock tests and solving previous year papers is the key to cracking any competitive exam. Don’t wait until the last month to start full-length mock tests. Start with 1 mock every two weeks, and later increase it to 2-3 per week. Always analyse mistakes and try to avoid them in the next practice test.
5. No Self-Study and Getting Distracted Easily
Students often attend classes regularly but don’t revise or practise at home. You must make your own notes and revise them regularly. Moreover, keep yourself focused during your preparation period. Many students also waste time choosing new materials or hopping from one book to another. Prepare a list of books in advance and follow them without doubting if they are the right resource materials. Keep a distance from social media. Use apps like Forest or Pomodoro timers if you find yourself losing focus often.
Prepare smartly, take care of your health, stay focused, and most importantly, believe in yourself. All the best!