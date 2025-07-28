How to Prepare for CAT 2025 and Get Into a Top IIM College
Ace the CAT 2025 exam with our expert guide. Learn about the exam pattern, syllabus, best study materials, mock test strategies, and tips for WAT-PI preparation.
MBA in India
Getting into a top Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is a dream for many students who wish to study MBA in India. The first step is to clear the Common Admission Test (CAT) with a good score. This year’s CAT exam is scheduled for November 30. It’s one of the toughest exams, but with the right approach and enough practice, you can do very well. Some of the best IIMs include, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta and more. If you're planning to take CAT 2025, here’s are some essential tips you must follow.
Understand the Exam Pattern
Before you start studying, understand the syllabus. CAT has three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The exam is two hours long, with 40 minutes for each section. Understanding the format will help you manage your time during the exam.
Know What to Study and Make Study Plans
There’s no official syllabus for CAT, but there are common topics that appear every year. In VARC, you’ll face reading comprehension passages, vocabulary-based questions, and sentence rearrangement.
Read newspapers like The Hindu or The Indian Express, or magazines and articles on topics like business, politics, and world affairs. DILR includes puzzles, charts, and logical reasoning sets. QA covers maths topics like arithmetic, algebra, geometry, and number systems.
Try to create a daily schedule that allows 2-3 hours of study. Set small goals each week, and don’t forget to revise what you’ve already studied.
Use the Right Study Material
Choosing good books and resources is key. Many students use Arun Sharma’s books for Quant, DILR, and VARC. For vocabulary, Word Power Made Easy is quite popular. There are also many online platforms that offer video lessons, practice questions, and mock tests. Use what works best for your learning style.
Practise Mock Tests Regularly
Taking mock tests is one of the best ways to prepare. They help you get used to the exam timing and improve your speed and accuracy. Try to take one full mock test every week, and slowly increase the frequency as the exam approaches. After each test, review your mistakes.
Stay Consistent and Positive
CAT preparation takes time, and it’s normal to feel tired or frustrated at times. The key is to stay consistent and not give up. Don’t compare yourself with others and just focus on your own progress. Believe in yourself, and you’ll be one step closer to your dream B-school!
Prepare for the Next Stage
After the CAT exam, shortlisted candidates are invited for a Written Ability Test (WAT) and a Personal Interview (PI). Some institutes may also have a Group Discussion (GD). For these rounds, improve your writing and speaking skills, and stay updated with current events and basic business knowledge.