Image Credit : Getty

There’s no official syllabus for CAT, but there are common topics that appear every year. In VARC, you’ll face reading comprehension passages, vocabulary-based questions, and sentence rearrangement.

Read newspapers like The Hindu or The Indian Express, or magazines and articles on topics like business, politics, and world affairs. DILR includes puzzles, charts, and logical reasoning sets. QA covers maths topics like arithmetic, algebra, geometry, and number systems.

Try to create a daily schedule that allows 2-3 hours of study. Set small goals each week, and don’t forget to revise what you’ve already studied.