IIM CAT 2025 official notification is out! Apply from August 1st. Check exam date, eligibility, application process, fees, and important dates here. Prepare for top MBA programmes.

IIM CAT 2025: The official notification for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 exam has been issued by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode. The exam is scheduled for November 30, 2025. Online applications will begin from August 1, 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

What is CAT Exam?

The CAT exam is held for admission to MBA and other postgraduate management programmes at top business schools across India, including the 21 IIMs and several other prestigious institutes.

CAT 2025 Exam: Important Dates to Note

The entrance exam will be held in three shifts on November 30 in CBT mode. Admit cards will be available for download from November 5 to 30.

Application period begins: August 1

Last date of application: September 13

CAT exam date: November 30

CAT result expected date: First week of January 2026

How to Apply for CAT 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'New Registration' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your email ID, mobile number and other required information.

Step 4: Fill the application form. Upload required documents including photo, signature and academic records

Step 5: Deposit the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

CAT 2025 Application Fee

The CAT 2025 exam will be conducted in around 170 cities across the country. During the application process, candidates will have the option to select five exam cities as per their preference. The fee for General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates is ₹3000. The fee for SC, ST and Divyangjan category candidates is ₹1300.

CAT 2025 Exam Eligibility

Candidates with a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university and a minimum of 50% marks are eligible to appear for the CAT exam. A relaxation is provided for SC, ST, and PWD candidates, who need a minimum of 45% marks.

Selection Process for IIMs

After the written exam, candidates may have to undergo Group Discussion (GD), Personality Test) and sometimes Writing Ability Test (WAT). However, the selection process may vary for each IIM. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of the respective institute for more information.