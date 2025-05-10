Top 5 MBA Colleges in Delhi: Your guide to admissions and more
Dreaming of pursuing an MBA in Delhi? Explore the top 5 MBA colleges, from IIT Delhi to FMS, offering excellent career opportunities. Includes NIRF rankings, admission process, placement details, and more.
| Published : May 10 2025, 12:08 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : Getty
Top 5 MBA Colleges in Delhi
There's a huge craze for MBAs among Indian youth, especially students from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who flock to Delhi for better education and career opportunities. If you're dreaming of an MBA in Delhi, this is for you. Here are Delhi's top 5 MBA colleges for a bright future.
27
Image Credit : Getty
IIT Delhi- Department of Management Studies
IIT Delhi's DMS offers one of India's best management programs. Ranked 4th in Management (NIRF 2024), its 2-year full-time MBA requires a CAT score and 50% in graduation.
37
Image Credit : Getty
IMI Delhi (International Management Institute)
IMI Delhi, a prestigious private MBA college, is known for industry exposure, placements, and international tie-ups. Admission is based on CAT, XAT, or GMAT scores.
47
Image Credit : Getty
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
JMI, a top Delhi government university, offers an NBA-accredited MBA program. Its infrastructure and faculty distinguish it.
57
Image Credit : Getty
IIFT Delhi (Indian Institute of Foreign Trade)
IIFT Delhi, renowned for its specialization in international business, offers an MBA (IB) program. Ranked 15th (NIRF 2024), it has its own entrance exam.
67
Image Credit : Getty
FMS Delhi (Faculty of Management Studies)
FMS Delhi, under Delhi University, offers quality education and high placements at a low fee. Admission is based on CAT scores.
77
Image Credit : Getty
50% Marks Usually Required for MBA
These colleges typically require 50% marks in graduation and clearing CAT, XAT, or relevant entrance tests for MBA admission.
Top Stories