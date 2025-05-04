UPSC Success Tips: Best optional subjects for Non-Arts students
UPSC Success Tips: Engineering and medical students are increasingly choosing Humanities subjects as optional in the UPSC exam. Discover the reasons behind this trend and how it can be a game-changer for success.
| Published : May 04 2025, 11:55 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
111
Image Credit : freepik
New Formula for UPSC Success
The UPSC Civil Services Exam is considered India's most prestigious exam, selecting candidates for top administrative posts like IAS, IPS, and IFS. While General Studies is crucial, the UPSC Optional Subject can often be a game-changer.
211
Image Credit : freepik
New Trend in UPSC Optional Subjects
A new trend has emerged where most candidates with engineering, medical, and science backgrounds are choosing Arts (Humanities) subjects as their optional for UPSC Mains.
311
Image Credit : Social Media
Why Non-Arts Students Choose Humanities for UPSC?
Easy availability of study material and coaching: Abundant books, notes, and coaching are available for subjects like Political Science, Sociology, Geography, and Anthropology. These subjects are easy to understand and write about, leading to good scores.
411
Image Credit : Social Media
Strong Correlation of UPSC Humanities with GS Papers
Humanities subjects cover topics that also appear in GS papers, Essay, and Ethics, such as history, politics, international relations, and sociology. This allows for simultaneous preparation for multiple papers.
511
Image Credit : Social Media
Direct Application in Administration
The topics encountered daily as an IAS or IPS officer, such as policy, governance, and ethics, are all taught in Humanities. Therefore, these subjects are more practical for administrative services.
611
Image Credit : freepik
Important Points about UPSC Optional
- There are 2 Optional Papers in UPSC Mains (Paper-1 and Paper-2).
- UPSC provides a list of 26 subjects, from which you have to choose 1.
- Optional has a weightage of about 29%, i.e., 500 out of 1750 marks!
711
Image Credit : social media
UPSC 2024: Background and Success Trend
Academic Background- Candidates (%) - Final Selection with the same optional (%)
Engineering- 63.7%- 5.5%
Science- 7.2%- 7.3%
Medical- 5.5%- 2.1%
Humanities- 23.6%- 85.1%
811
Image Credit : pixabay
UPSC 2024 Toppers' Optional Subjects
Shakti Dubey (AIR-1) – Biochemistry background, chose Political Science
E. Sai Shivani (AIR-11) – Electronics Engineering background, chose Anthropology
911
Image Credit : Freepik
Can UPSC Humanities Optional be Prepared in 4-5 Months?
According to experts, if you have a technical background and strong analytical skills, subjects like Political Science and Sociology can be covered well with 4-5 months of preparation, especially with proper guidance and mock tests.
1011
Image Credit : Getty
UPSC 2024 Statistics
- 5.8 lakh candidates appeared for Prelims
- 14,627 reached Mains
- 2,845 reached the interview stage
- 1,009 secured a place in the final merit list
1111
Image Credit : Getty
Right Optional and Strategy Essential for UPSC Success
If you are from a science, engineering, or medical background, don't overlook Humanities Optional. In the current UPSC trend, these subjects are becoming the key to success. Choose the right optional, coordinate with GS, and prepare smartly, and UPSC success will be within your reach.
Top Stories