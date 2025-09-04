Image Credit : Getty

IAS and IPS officers are among the most prestigious and high-paying government professionals in India. These civil servants hold key administrative and law enforcement positions, shaping policies and ensuring governance. Selected through the highly competitive UPSC Civil Services Examination, IAS and IPS officers receive attractive salaries, along with exclusive perks and allowances, including official residences, vehicles, and job security.

Starting IAS/IPS salary is ₹56,100. Lower salaries continue for 8 years, then rise to ₹1,31,249 - ₹2,50,000 based on seniority. Government provides housing, personal assistants, cars, etc. IAS/IPS officers are among the highest-paid government employees.