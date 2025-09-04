Government Job aspirants have a plethora of opportunities in September 2025. Deadlines are approaching for major recruitments in Police, BSF, Railways, Health, and other departments.
Government Job Update September 2025: September 2025 is a crucial month for government job seekers. Deadlines are fast approaching for various recruitments, from Police and Railways to Health, Airport Authority, and Intelligence Bureau. If your dream is to land a government job, now is the time. Apply for these vacancies according to your qualifications before it's too late. Here are 10 major vacancies with September 2025 deadlines.
UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025
- 1500+ Lecturer positions in Inter Colleges.
- Eligibility: Graduation + Relevant Subject Degree.
- Age Limit: 21 to 40 years.
- Last Date to Apply: September 12, 2025
UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Apply Now
UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Notification
Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2025
- 394 Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO-II, Tech) positions.
- Last Date to Apply: September 14, 2025
- Application Website: www.mha.gov.in
IB JIO Recruitment 2025 Official Notification
Airport Authority Recruitment 2025
- 976 Junior Executive positions.
- Last Date to Apply: September 27, 2025
- Selection process includes GATE score.
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Notification
AAI JE Vacancy 2025 Apply Online
Bihar Health Department Recruitment 2025
- 1075 Lab Technician positions.
- Last Date to Apply: September 15, 2025
SHS Lab Technician Recruitment 2025 Notification
Railway Recruitment 2025
- 2865 Apprentice positions in West Central Railway (WCR).
- Last Date to Apply: September 29, 2025
- Selected candidates will receive a training certificate after apprenticeship.
WCR Apprentice Vacancy 2025 Detailed Notification
WCR Apprentice Vacancy 2025 Apply Now
UP & Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025
- 4543 UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) positions.
- Last Date to Apply: September 11, 2025
- 1015 Rajasthan Police SI positions. Last date to apply: September 8, 2025
- Graduate candidates can apply.
UP SI Police Recruitment Notification
Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025 Apply Now
Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification
Rajasthan Second Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025
- 6500 Second Grade Teacher vacancies.
- Subjects: Hindi, English, Math, Science, and others.
- Eligibility: Graduation with B.Ed in the relevant subject.
- Last Date to Apply: September 17, 2025
Rajasthan RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Apply Now
Rajasthan Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification
BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025
- 1121 Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic positions.
- Eligibility: 12th Pass (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) or 10th with ITI Diploma.
- Last Date to Apply: September 23, 2025
BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification
Bihar Office Assistant and CGL Recruitment 2025
- 5000+ positions (Office Assistant - 3727, CGL - 1481).
- Eligibility: 10th Pass and Graduate.
- Office Assistant Recruitment Last Date: September 26, 2025
- CGL Recruitment 2025 Last Date: September 24, 2025
Bihar Office Assistant Recruitment Notification
Bihar CGL Recruitment 2025 Notification
Bihar CGL Recruitment 2025 Apply Now
Delhi High Court Recruitment 2025
- 300+ Attendant positions.
- Eligibility: 10th Pass and ITI.
- Last Date to Apply: September 24, 2025
DSSSB Delhi High Court Attendant Recruitment 2025 Apply Now
DSSSB Delhi High Court Attendant Recruitment 2025 Official Notification